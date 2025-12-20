Hodge hundred helps West Indies avoid follow-on against NZ

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 20 - Kavem Hodge's unbeaten hundred helped West Indies avoid the follow-on and reach 381-6 on day three of the third and final test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The tourists, who trail 1-0 in the three-test series, are still 194 behind New Zealand's first innings total of 575-8 declared at Bay Oval.

Hodge was batting on 109 having absorbed 254 balls in his patient knock that included 14 fours.

Anderson Phillip was batting on 12 having survived 55 balls.

"We always say that a batsman's currencies are runs, and I'm just happy that I was able to contribute to the team," Hodge said.

Earlier, Jacob Duffy removed both West Indies openers soon after the tourists resumed on 110 for no loss.

John Campbell was snared at slip for 45, while Brandon King was bowled for 63 by the seamer.

Hodge steadied West Indies, stitching three 50-plus partnerships with Tevin Imlach (27), Alick Athanaze (45) and Justin Greaves (43).

Athanaze looked in control until he tried to pad away an Ajaz Patel delivery only to deflect it onto his stumps. Greaves blew a review after being trapped lbw by Daryl Mitchell.

Hodge was on 74 when he edged spinner Patel to first slip but Mitchell could not hold on to it.

The right-hander groaned in agony and rolled on the turf after being hit in the groin by a Michael Rae delivery but got to his feet and pulled the bowler for a four in the same over to bring up his second test hundred. REUTERS