Hockey: Sponsorship boost for S'pore Hockey Federation

SINGAPORE - Over the last two weekends, Singapore hockey was watched over four continents, courtesy of Eleven Sports' live streaming of the Singapore Hockey Federation's (SHF) local leagues over Facebook.

The partnership between the two organisations that was formalised on Tuesday (May 15) at the Sengkang Stadium, will see broadcast of both the men's National Hockey League and the National's Women's League.

"SHF sees this as an excellent opportunity to bring our local game to the fraternity at large," said SHF president Mathavan Devadas.

"The announcement of the live streaming of games on Facebook has created a buzz in our community. Also, given that there are expats playing in Singapore, the stream has been watched in four continents over the first two weekends of the run."

Details of the deal were not revealed, but the hockey fraternity had more to celebrate.

Sports apparel brand FBT signed a $35,000 deal to kit the federation's national teams, ahead of the Hockey Series Open hosted at Sengkang from June 23 - July 1.

"While we this may be FBT's first foray into hockey, we are confident that this partnership will take both our organisations to new height," said Olivia Wong, director of Panyasingha Sports & Trading Co, the sole distributor of FBT in Singapore.