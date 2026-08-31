Hockey-Germany edge Spain to retain World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 30 - Germany successfully defended their men’s hockey World Cup title as Michel Struthoff scored the only goal of Sunday’s final against Spain.

Struthoff ran across the Spanish goalkeeper before turning the ball into the net one minute before the end of the third quarter to see the Germans to a record-equalling fourth World Cup, matching the tally of Pakistan.

German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg played a crucial role with key saves amid some stout defence, seeing off four Spanish penalty corners.

Argentina finished third in the tournament by beating co-hosts the Netherlands 2-1 in the bronze medal match earlier on Sunday. REUTERS