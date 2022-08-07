Hoare times move to edge out world champ in 1,500m

BIRMINGHAM • Australia's Oliver Hoare used a devastating late kick to claim a surprise win in the Commonwealth Games men's 1,500 metres yesterday, denying Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman a golden double.

After Wightman's stunning victory at the world athletics championships a little over two weeks ago in Eugene, Oregon, a capacity crowd packed into a sun-kissed Alexander Stadium with hopes of watching the Scot do it again.

But the roars were not enough to lift Wightman to the top of the podium, as Hoare timed his move to perfection down the home stretch, coming from fourth to pip Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot at the line for gold.

"It was just about kicking at the right time," said Hoare.

"I went through on the inside with a lap to go, and I saw Jake next to me and I started to panic because he is the world champion. But I tried to hold my composure."

Hoare, who did not make it out of the semi-finals at the world meet, finished in a Games record of 3min 30.12sec with Cheruiyot just 0.09sec back for the silver and Wightman settling for the bronze a further 0.32sec behind.

Just as they did in Eugene, Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang (who ended fourth) set a hot early pace, with Wightman tucking in behind the two Kenyans with a lap to go.

The Scot made his move on the back stretch, surging to the lead and triggering a mighty roar from the crowd. But entering the home stretch it was Cheruiyot first and then Hoare powering past, and Wightman who had no response.

Silver medallist four years ago in Australia, Cheruiyot looked to have won the gold but he then stumbled a few metres from the line, providing enough of an opening for Hoare to outlunge him for the win.

"I really wanted to win it," said Wightman. "I'm not quite as mentally and physically fresh as I thought I probably would have been coming into this off the back of a tiring world meet.

"But to come away with something, I am very pleased about that."

There was also gold for Australia in the 10,000m race walk, Jemima Montag lapping the entire field with the exception of the other two medallists, India's Priyanka Goswami (silver) and Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii (bronze).

High jump world champion Eleanor Patterson was also denied a golden double, the Australian settling for silver as Jamaica's Lamara Distin took top spot with 1.95m.

The men's 3,000m steeplechase produced a nail-biter, with Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot beating India's Avinash Mukund Sable for the gold by a wafer-thin 0.05sec.

England's Nick Miller won the men's hammer throw in 76.43m, the silver going to Canada's Ethan Katzberg (76.36m).

REUTERS