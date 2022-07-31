HK Sevens set for 'closed loop' in November return

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's rugby sevens tournament will return in November after a three-season coronavirus hiatus, the organisers confirmed yesterday, with the event likely to adopt a Beijing Winter Olympics-style "closed-loop" system.

The Asian finance hub has been cut off from the world for more than two years due to the pandemic, as it hews to its own version of China's strict zero-Covid rules.

International flights remain well below pre-pandemic levels and all arrivals currently must undergo a week of hotel quarantine.

The restrictions have hammered Hong Kong's economy and its ability to host major events.

But the Hong Kong Sevens is now set to be the city's first major international sports competition to receive an official green light since the pandemic began.

The tournament - which was the highlight of the global sevens circuit and once drew thousands of tourists pre-pandemic - will be held from Nov 4 to 6. But it will follow "prevailing Covid measures in place at the time", the Hong Kong Rugby Union said.

"After 31/2 years without a Sevens I am confident this will be a very special event," its chairman Patrick Donovan said. "I am delighted to be able to once again tell the world - see you at the Sevens!"

The rugby union earlier proposed to the government that the tournament be held using a "closed-loop" system that would isolate athletes, support staff and venue personnel for seven days leading up to the event.

The organisers said yesterday that they received government approval and will continue to discuss with officials, with the event details to be announced later.

Covid-19 mitigation measures for the tournament are estimated to cost around HK$50 million (S$8.8 million), organisers told Agence France-Presse last month.

The competition - which used to be one of Hong Kong's top social events and attracted a stadium crowd of 40,000 - will cap its ground capacity at 85 per cent and limit spectator numbers, the South China Morning Post reported.

A resumption of the Sevens, last held in April 2019, will be a much-needed boost for sports-starved locals but it is unclear if international fans will travel while mandatory quarantine rules remain.

Hong Kong's new administration, which took office this month, has been hinting at a potential easing of quarantine rules even as China remains committed to its zero-Covid policy.

Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau said conditional quarantine-free travel could be allowed by November, in time for the Sevens as well as a global bankers' summit to be held in the territory.

