History-making gymnasts from Chinese Taipei, Jordan and South Korea inspire those back home

SINGAPORE – There was almost a time when Jordan’s Ahmad Abu Al-Soud almost quit gymnastics in 2015 as he doubted his abilities and felt like no one believed in him.

Thankfully for Abu Al-Soud, he did not give up. Seven years after he almost walked away from the sport, the 28-year-old clinched a historic silver in the pommel horse at the 2022 world championships, becoming the first Jordanian and Arab gymnast to finish on the podium at the world event.

He credited his coach Gurgen Sirekanian for guiding him toward his breakthrough at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mongolia, where he won his first gold medal.

Abu Al-Soud told The Straits Times: “He told me how to focus on my training because I was very distracted. A lot of people said I was a loser, I can’t do it but I never let that affect me and always took that as a motivation.

“I kept doing badly in competitions till 2019... Imagine being in gymnastics for 15 years without medals, it was very difficult to stay. But with discipline, I got the first gold medal in the Asian Championships in Mongolia and that was the big key to starting my journey then everything changed, I started to believe in myself.”

The two-time Asian champion is one of several gymnasts at the ongoing senior Asian championships who are blazing a trail for their compatriots back home.

It has been a lonely road for Abu Al-Soud at times. Many of his peers have dropped out of the sport to focus on their studies, but he is determined to pursue his passion in gymnastics while completing his Masters in sports science.

While Jordan has been trying to send teams for junior competitions, Abu Al-Soud is currently the only senior athlete from his country who regularly participates in major international competitions, which can get tough for him as “it’s all on my shoulders”.

The pressure got to him a few years ago as he struggled to replicate his form in training in competitions.

He said: “I was nervous, I had stress, but with time, I learnt how to control it because it’s a process for you to be a champion and failing is a lesson, so I started taking it as a lesson, not a failure and that was one of the best things I ever did to reach what I am now.”

Dealing with the public’s perception of gymnastics is also a challenge that Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chih-kai, 27, has had to face as the sport was not as popular when he first picked it up at the age of six.

While his family was supportive of his sporting pursuits – he used to perform gymnastics moves to attract customers to his parents’ vegetable stall at a market in Yilan, Taiwan – Lee noted that not many understood the sport.

Gymnasts were seen as circus performers to those who were not familiar with the sport and even to others who knew a little more, gymnasts were simply seen as people doing flips and rolls.

But that has changed as the country began producing results at international competitions, with Lee becoming the first Chinese Taipei gymnast to win a medal at the Olympics when he clinched silver in the pommel horse at the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.