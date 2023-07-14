History-chasing Ons Jabeur hopes for third time lucky at Wimbledon

LONDON – Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she attempts to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.
The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than in 2022 when she was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final at the All England Club and lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open later in the year.
Unlike her two final losses at the Majors, this time world No. 6 Jabeur will start as the favourite against the left-handed Vondrousova, the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years.
She has had a tough run to Saturday’s championship match, beating two-time former winner Petra Kvitova in the last 16, third seed Rybakina in the quarter-final and then coming from a set down to knock out second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.
By doing so, she became the first woman to defeat three top-10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.
But she said she could not afford to take her eye off the ball on Saturday, even though she is taking on a player far lower down the rankings at 42 in the world.
“I think a final is a final. You’re playing someone, Grand Slam champion or not. I think it’s going to be very difficult,” Jabeur said.
“It can happen for both. Whoever could handle more the emotions, whoever could be more ready on the court, will definitely win that match.
“I want to make my path worth it, winning against all these Grand Slam champions to be in the final. Yeah, I’m going full in, and hopefully this time it will work.”
Only six women have lost all three of their first Grand Slam finals, although two of those – Chris Evert and Kim Clijsters – eventually made up for lost time.
The 28-year-old admitted she cannot bear to watch the video of the 2022 final, which she lost to Rybakina after winning the first set. However, she said the Tunisian fans were always behind her, whatever her results.
“The good thing about those people, they always tell me, ‘Win or lose, we love you’,” she said.
“That’s great words to hear. I always try to remember that, even though I know everybody wants me to win. They’re funny, because a few fans are texting my mental coach, giving her advice on how to coach me.”
Nevertheless, Jabeur said she was laser-focused on winning.
“For me, there is one goal. I’m going for it. I will prepare 100 per cent. Hopefully, I can make history not just for Tunisia, but also for Africa,” she said.
Whatever the fans’ input may be, Jabeur’s mental coach’s efforts in building her charge’s mental fortitude seems to be paying off, especially so when the Tunisian said the “old me” would have lost Thursday’s semi-final against Sabalenka.
“I’m working on myself like crazy,” said Jabeur, who has been focusing on the mental aspects of her game and has a photograph of the women’s singles trophy as the background of her phone display.
“You have no idea what I’m doing. Every time there is something, I’m very tough with myself, trying to improve everything. Very impatient sometimes, which is not good.
“I know if you are not ready physically, mentally you can always win. That’s probably what happened in the last two matches.”
Sports psychologists can debate whether Jabeur is focusing too much on results rather than the process and on accepting that anything can happen on any given day, but good things will come from hard work and dedication.
Jabeur, whose nickname is the Minister of Happiness because her almost always cheery demeanour and optimistic outlook can feel unique in an era when so many players struggle with their mental health, said looking at a trophy works for her.
“I like to know exactly what I want. I know if I want that thing so bad, I will get it,” she said.
That, giving her all and playing with much emotion and joy, she said, is what keeps her motivated.
“It comes with pressure, yes, I understand that, but it’s something that I want so bad,” she said of the trophy picture.
“I believe that I can do it as long as I’m giving everything that I can, as long as I know where I’m going. I think it will help me a lot.”
Jabeur has form on her side too for Saturday, with a tour-best 28 wins on grass since 2021 matching the run of former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova between 2004 and 2006.
However, Jabeur has lost twice in 2023 to Vondrousova, in the second round of the Australian Open and third round in Miami.
“I’m going for my revenge. I didn’t win against her this year. She has good hands. She plays very good,” said Jabeur of an opponent who is appearing in her second Slam final after finishing runner-up at the 2019 French Open. AFP, NYTIMES