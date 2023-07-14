History-chasing Ons Jabeur hopes for third time lucky at Wimbledon

LONDON – Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she attempts to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than in 2022 when she was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final at the All England Club and lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open later in the year.

Unlike her two final losses at the Majors, this time world No. 6 Jabeur will start as the favourite against the left-handed Vondrousova, the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years.

She has had a tough run to Saturday’s championship match, beating two-time former winner Petra Kvitova in the last 16, third seed Rybakina in the quarter-final and then coming from a set down to knock out second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

By doing so, she became the first woman to defeat three top-10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

But she said she could not afford to take her eye off the ball on Saturday, even though she is taking on a player far lower down the rankings at 42 in the world.

“I think a final is a final. You’re playing someone, Grand Slam champion or not. I think it’s going to be very difficult,” Jabeur said.

“It can happen for both. Whoever could handle more the emotions, whoever could be more ready on the court, will definitely win that match.

“I want to make my path worth it, winning against all these Grand Slam champions to be in the final. Yeah, I’m going full in, and hopefully this time it will work.”

Only six women have lost all three of their first Grand Slam finals, although two of those – Chris Evert and Kim Clijsters – eventually made up for lost time.

The 28-year-old admitted she cannot bear to watch the video of the 2022 final, which she lost to Rybakina after winning the first set. However, she said the Tunisian fans were always behind her, whatever her results.

“The good thing about those people, they always tell me, ‘Win or lose, we love you’,” she said.

“That’s great words to hear. I always try to remember that, even though I know everybody wants me to win. They’re funny, because a few fans are texting my mental coach, giving her advice on how to coach me.”

Nevertheless, Jabeur said she was laser-focused on winning.

“For me, there is one goal. I’m going for it. I will prepare 100 per cent. Hopefully, I can make history not just for Tunisia, but also for Africa,” she said.