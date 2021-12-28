Highveld raider Insatiable set to break through

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) INSATIABLE brings promising form from the Highveld. The filly, who found one to beat in both her starts, should have freshened up during her three-month break. Drawn well for her Poly debut, she should be the one to beat.

(2) WINTER JOURNEY was not disgraced when fourth from a wide draw and the drop-back in distance. She has also drawn well and could open her account.

(3) LA FILLE is holding form and should be right there again.

(1) RIDE THE LIGHTNING needed her last run against the males. She should have made improvement and is drawn the best.

RACE 2 (1,000m)

(5) HOPE IS POWER was impressive when trying the Polytrack just over a month ago and is expected to follow up. The lightly raced youngster went up only one point in ratings and has room for improvement.

(2) MAJORCA PALACE looks a big threat after flying home a short-head second. Drawn well, he should have every chance.

(6) PHINDA MZALA is holding form and should be right there again. He is 5kg better off than (5) HOPE IS POWER for a 31/4-length beating.

(9) COLDHARDCASH was disappointing last time, but is capable of a strong finish. Include in the tierce and quartet bets.

RACE 3 ( 1,200m)

(10) DUKE OF ORANGE has been a touch disappointing after a fair debut. He has not yet got up close, having tried different things, but could be an improver on the Poly.

(6) GET CARTER is knocking hard on the door for his maiden win. The query is the drop in distance.

(3) SEWELO was not far behind Get Carter last time when making good improvement with blinkers. He has drawn better.

(7) GLOBAL PATH ran a decent race on the turf at Scottsville and may be ready for his best. It does look a better trip.

(1) PERFECT APPEAL has the best draw.

RACE 4 (1,400m)

(9) NKALANZINZI, with a third and a second in her last two starts, could give her rivals something to chase. She should also be suited to the Poly.

(11) CASHEW has good form and goes well up front as well, but she has drawn wide. She should give Nkalanzinzi a hard time throughout. A good pace could pave the way for (6) FLAG OF WREN to grab the spoils.

(3) LILY OF ORANGE, (1) ROYAL OASIS, (2) BLUE SAILS and (5) SNOW TUNE are capable of upsetting on their good finish.

RACE 5 (1,800m)

(7) TRITON has twice finished ahead of (4) SIR THEODORE. But Sir Theodore had a wide draw in their first encounter and tried blinkers in his last start with support. He could live up to expectations with the headgear again. Triton did not show on the Poly earlier but has realised what it is all about. He lost his last race by a mere short head. He can open his account.

(11) SYX HOTFIX has run three decent races and needs to be taken seriously. He could be a better horse on the Poly.

(3) PRINCESS MARNE is weighted to run a cracker. Her formlines are decent.

RACE 6 (1,900m)

(9) COMMAND CONTROL and (7) DECORATED have matured into accomplished individuals and both could be headed for better races. Command Control beat Decorated easily but Decorated beat some high-class sorts last time and could be ready for a fight.

(1) IBUTHO is 3kg better off than Command Control for a neck beating and also has the best draw. On top of that, he looked a bit unlucky in that race.

(4) NAVAL SECRET cannot be discounted back on the Poly. He could prefer the trip.

(2) QUERARI'S COWBOY had excuses last time and has drawn well. He can upset.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Whether this race turns out to be a wide-open handicap depends on the performance of Western Cape gelding (2) SON OF SILK on his local debut. The four-year-old was second to last week's Cape Guineas hero Double Superlative a few runs back and his subsequent form is pretty good. He must go close if taking to the Poly after a rest.

(7) ROYAL MONARCH has been hard to peg back on the Poly. He is after a hat-trick following a rest. (1) THE APPEAL has been knocking on the door and has the best draw. He should be super fit.

(12) CALGARY and (10) THE BAYOU need to overcome their wide draws to win.

RACE 8 (1,200m)

(1) HUMDINGER lost her last race because of her wide draw and has more to come. She takes on runners with strong Polytrack form but has the best draw.

(4) WISHFUL GIRL LINN and (5) PURPLE NKANYEZI have drawn well enough to give Humdinger a hard time. But the biggest threat could come from (3) RETAIL THERAPY, whose last run is best ignored. She has drawn well and her 4kg apprentice claim may just give her a big advantage.

(4) WISHFUL GIRL LINN and (9) FREEDOM'S FIRE have hit form. They should have their say with improvement.