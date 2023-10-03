High jumper Mutaz Barshim keeps raising the bar

HANGZHOU – It is no surprise that everyone wants a piece of Mutaz Essa Barshim.

He is one of the biggest stars at the Asian Games track and field competition, with high jump gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and three titles at the world championships.

As the Qatari made his way through the media mixed zone at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Monday, he was stopped constantly with requests for interviews.

And the affable athlete, who had just completed the qualification round on Monday, obliged and stopped for all, fielding questions from at least five different publications.

Barshim may make winning look easy, but time spent in interviews leaves less for training, resting and improving.

But that is who he is, giving himself to everything, even if it makes things more challenging.

“Winning is very difficult,” Barshim told The Straits Times. “But maintaining winning for so long is near impossible because of the focus (needed) and all the distractions.”

When he was younger, he could go to the stadium, train and then return home, but the routine is vastly different now with more commitments off the track, he noted.

The 32-year-old said: “Of course, it’s more spotlight, more money... but with all that comes more pressure, more responsibilities that you have to fulfill which affects your actual training.

“You cannot find the actual time to train the amount you want or you don’t have the actual time to have the recovery that you want so it’s getting more and more difficult the more successful you are.

“Now I’m at a place in my career where I have so much respect for athletes who have longevity in their career to stay at the top for so long, it’s really something that I appreciate.”

The two-time Asian Games champion’s journey has not been without its challenges. In 2018, he twisted his ankle while attempting a world record, an injury that nearly ended his career.

That is why his title from the 2019 Doha world championships is the one he treasures most.

He said: “It was almost 90 per cent that my career was over but the crowd and everyone out there – my team, my family, I came back from a very dark place and not only coming back to jumping but winning and defending my title, being the only high jumper to do that in history is just different.”