High hopes and equine heroes

Trainers and jockeys are important, but take away the horses, there will be no stars

Brian Miller
Updated
Published
December 25, 2021 at 5:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

What makes racing the thing it is?

Is it the trainer whose workday begins at dawn, while the rest of us are catching those extra 40 winks?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 25, 2021, with the headline High hopes and equine heroes. Subscribe