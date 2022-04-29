Hewitson gets treble

HONG KONG • Banishing memories of December's injuries, Lyle Hewitson exalted in the finest display of his Hong Kong career by posting a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, matching South African compatriot Douglas Whyte's effort to snare a three-timer.

Seriously injured in a fall in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m on Dec 12, Hewitson's persistence was duly rewarded with consecutive wins on World Famous, Valiant Elegance and Xponential.

World Famous is trained by Ricky Yiu and Valiant Elegance and Xponential are saddled by Whyte, who also scored with Wonder Years.

Notching the first treble of his career outside of his native South Africa, Hewitson suffered a fractured pelvis in December's fall.

He was sidelined for several weeks before logging a frustrating sequence of minor placings.

The amicable 24-year-old was on target with his first Hong Kong double at Sha Tin last Sunday. He then made it five wins and two seconds from seven rides in successive meetings with his Happy Valley treble on Wednesday.

HKJC