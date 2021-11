Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder may be the new men's world No. 1, the current Under-19 youth world champion and a two-time Asian champion, but he still does not see himself as the best in his sport.

"There's still a long way for me to go before I accept and acknowledge that. But what it means to me is paramount to my goal," the 15-year-old told The Straits Times over Zoom from Switzerland, where he is based.