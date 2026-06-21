Hendy double helps Northampton beat Exeter in Prem final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, June 20 - Two tries in three minutes from George Hendy gave Northampton a 26-17 victory over Exeter in a breathless Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Chiefs had entertained dreams of their first title since 2020 when Dafydd Jenkins gave them a 19-17 lead just before the hour mark.

But a visit to the sin bin for the Exeter captain moments later proved pivotal, as Hendy went over twice with him off the field to turn the match around in front of a crowd of 81,126.

It was the second title in three years for the Saints, who topped the league table and broke the 100-try barrier.

The regular-season games between the two sides were cliffhangers, the first a draw and the second decided in the final seconds in Northampton’s favour by a Fin Smith try.

Saturday's game was in the balance into the last quarter, but Northampton showed the precision to put Exeter away.

"It’s a dream. I’m delighted. The week’s been amazing, all that pressure and we showed up today," player of the match Henry Pollock told TNT Sports.

“It’s the biggest club game you can play in and we rose to it really well. Pressure is a privilege and if you take it the right way you can use it to your advantage.

“They (Exeter) were amazing – we knew they were going to come back in that second half.

“It’s my boyhood club. I’m just so happy. It’s what you dream of as a little kid these moments. You dream of playing on big stages. And you saw what we can do when we are at our best.”

The Chiefs had a nightmare start when Manny Feyi-Waboso — back in the side after recovering from a fractured jaw — and Olly Woodburn collided in the back-field chasing down Archie McParland’s kick, presenting Tommy Freeman with a simple third-minute walk-in.

It was Freeman's 18th try of the season, taking him level with Saracens winger Noah Caluori at the top of the scoring charts.

STRIKE BACK

However, Freeman’s loose inside ball presented Exeter with the chance to strike back in the 10th minute with Len Ikitau picking it off and slipping a no-look pass to Campbell Ridl, who outpaced McParland to score in the corner in the 11th minute.

It was the Northampton scrum-half’s last involvement as he injured his knee which meant an early introduction for Alex Mitchell.

The punch and counter-punch continued through the first half with Fin Smith crossing for the Saints and Exeter prop Josh Iosefa-Scott rumbling over from an overthrown lineout which worked out for the best just before the break.

The only difference between the sides at this point was the goalkicking with Smith landing both his conversions and Henry Slade missing both his.

Northampton began to take control after the break, but when they lost flanker Josh Kemeny to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Exeter captain Jenkins they leaked a try immediately, with Jenkins himself charging over in the 52nd minute.

With Slade on target with the conversion, Exeter led 17-14.

But Exeter’s celebrations were short-lived as they lost Jenkins to a yellow card for a high tackle on George Furbank and Northampton moved into overdrive.

Hendy dived over in the corner from Mitchell's pass to retake the lead. Three minutes later, after a Pollock surge, Hendy won the race to Smith's grubber kick for his second.

Smith’s touchline conversion put Saints two scores clear, and there was to be no way back for Exeter.

“I’m gutted but proud of the boys,” said Jenkins.

“Unfortunately we were a bit short today – that’s sport isn’t it?

“We played a lot of big games in a row but we turned up emotionally for each other.

“We will have to look at the game where it went wrong and come back stronger.” REUTERS