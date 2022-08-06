Q&A: Hellen Wawira Kariuki

Q Who is your favourite athlete?

A My favourite athlete is from my country. He's called Gabriel Magu, he was the one who introduced me to this sport - he was my mentor and my brother.

Q What's your favourite food?

A Rice and beans. It's very popular in Kenya.

Q Who's your favourite singer?

A My favourite singer is Guardian Angel, he is a gospel artiste from Kenya. I love his music because it motivates me when I'm down, when I'm stressed or in the gym. When I listen to his music, my energy wakes up.

Q If you weren't doing powerlifting, what sport would you be doing?

A When I was in primary (school), I tried other sports but did not perform well. I thank God that Gabriel came along because I was introduced to powerlifting after high school and I think this was my destiny.

Q What's your favourite thing about your sport?

A What I enjoy most is when I'm in the gym because I know when I'm training I can conquer anything. When you're stressed, you can't concentrate. But when you are in the gym, you are always focused, so nothing can hinder you from doing what you want.