Heatwave forces Tour de France organisers to shorten stage nine

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Lotto Intermarche’s Baptiste Veistroffer dousing himself with water during stage seven of the Tour de France on July 10.

BERGERAC, France - Stage nine of the Tour de France on July 12 will be shortened by 30km due to heat risks, race organisers said on July 11, though it will retain its originally planned start and finish points.

The stage from Malemort to Ussel, which was originally scheduled for 185.5km, will now follow a 155.5km route, the organisers said in a statement.

“Meteo-France has placed the department of Correze on red alert due to an exceptionally intense heatwave,” the statement said.

“In light of this... the race will divert from the original route in the neutral zone, taking the D921 and heading from Brive-la-Gaillarde straight to Lanteuil, 147.8km from the finish in Ussel.”

Western Europe experienced its warmest June on record, leading to a surge in heat-related deaths.

French nuclear reactors had to reduce output due to the heat on July 10.

“All government offices, local authorities, security forces, emergency and health services, accredited civil protection organisations, volunteers and other stakeholders remain fully committed to ensuring that this stage runs smoothly,” the organisers said.

Slovenian four-time champion Tadej Pogacar, who won the last two editions, leads the race after stage eight on July 11. REUTERS