Heath House can keep unbeaten record going

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) RUBY WHISPER sets the standard on the strength and consistency of her form and her experience will stand her in good stead.

The betting will provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers, of whom Rafeef fillies (3) HAUTE COUTURE and (7) RAFEEF’S QUEEN appeal most.

(4) KWAITO and (6) TIME TO FIRE are also of interest and worth a market check.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) QUEVANO improved to finish a career-best second over track and trip in his first start as a gelding. A repeat of that performance should suffice.

Youngster (9) THE NAME OF DLADLA would not be winning out of turn after his recent near-misses.

(1) NEBRASKA is held on that form but should not be far off the action.

(7) THE REASON is competitive and should be winning sooner rather than later.

Watch the betting on newcomers (4) EVENING NEWS and (6) RAGING THUNDER.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) MASTER’S ROSE has finished third in three consecutive starts, the latest over track and trip after a break. She would have tightened up since and will not have to improve much to open her account.

(9) ONWARD was also third over this course and distance last time, so should have a role to play.

(6) DEVIOUS LOOKS and (7) OH LA AMOUR would have benefited from encouraging introductions and could improve to make their presence felt.

(2) PURPLE RAIN had excuses for a disappointing last start and may do better with a tongue-tie fitted.

Race 4 (1,800m)

Cape Guineas winner (1) JAN VAN GOYEN was gelded after his last start at Grade 1 level. Open to improvement on his reappearance.

Joint best-weighted runner (2) PRESSONREGARDLESS stays competitive under a penalty.

Consistent (6) DANCE KING and fitter (3) WILD INTENT also have the means to get involved.

Race 5 (1,160m)

The well-bred (4) FLOWER ISLAND impressed when winning on debut, beating male rivals. She is open to any amount of improvement on her reappearance, so it could pay to follow her progress against same-sex opposition.

(6) GRISELDA has done little wrong and boasts feature-race form which should stand her in good stead.

(1) ALICE B TOKLAS confirmed the promise of her debut with a last-start victory and should also be competitive with further progress expected.

(9) LOVE NOT WAR was third in a Grade 3 last time. Respect.

Race 6 (1,160m)

The unbeaten (6) HEATH HOUSE is hard to oppose after three consecutive wins, each one more impressive than the last.

Jockey Muzi Yeni picks wide-margin debut scorer (5) GIMME SOME LUCK, suggesting the latter could pose more of a threat to the selection.

(3) Catfish is not without claims.

(1) BETTER NEVER ENDS was a 40-1 winner of a course-and-distance Grade 2 last time, so must be respected.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(4) GOLDEN OPERATOR and (1) KING HARALD have a score to settle. The former, unbeaten with blinkers on, had the edge at their most recent meeting and is weighted to confirm the form of that last-start win over this trip.

(6) ERROL FLYNN had excuses for a disappointing last start at Grade 1 level and should not be ignored after a subsequent break.

(5) FIRE STORM has won both starts with a tongue-tie fitted and stays competitive at this level.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) MONEY HEIST finished ahead of (1) MAIN DEFENDER in a course-and-distance Grade 2 in April and is weighted to confirm that form on these revised terms, though the latter could have more to offer in first-time blinkers.

(8) WORLD OF ALICE made an encouraging Highveld return over a distance short of her best and should pose more of a threat over the extra 200m.



(2) TEXAS RED made no impression in the same race but is a lot better than that effort suggests and could have a role to play on earlier form.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(2) DIOGENES and (1) DOITWITHDIAMONDS boast recent feature-race form, so should be competitive at this level off their current marks.

(7) WAYNE, (5) ROYAL EDITION and (8) JORDAN have the form and experience in this grade to play leading roles.

Race 10 (1,160m)

(1) ZALATORIS is course-and-distance suited and boasts solid form credentials at this level, so will likely fight out the finish with consistent (2) KARATE KID, who fits a similar profile.

(4) THE LAST DUKE, versatile (6) MAX THE MAGICIAN and filly (9) SEASON’S GREETINGS are also competitive on the strength of their recent form.