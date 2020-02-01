Healthy star makes it third-time lucky

Twice second and very narrowly, Healthy Star made no mistake on his third start last night with an easy all-the-way victory under a brilliant ride by jockey Ruan Maia.

The plan was to sit second or third early in the $$75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,000m, but Maia decided to stay in front once his Lee Freedman-trained mount found the lead comfortably.

The soft lead enabled Healthy Star to kick on strongly and stave off the Michael Clements-trained and champion jockey Vlad Duric-ridden Pattaya by two lengths.

The Mark Walker-trained Brutus finished third, a neck away.

Healthy Star won the 1,000m scamper in 59.49sec. Heavily supported, he paid $7 for a win.

The win avenged his last two defeats by two Clements-trained gallopers.

On his Nov 15 debut, he was beaten by a head by Prime Time over the Poly 1,100m with Juan Paul van der Merwe astride.

On Dec 8, the final day of the 2019 racing season, he was just pipped by a short head by Paletas over the Poly 1,000m under Maia.

Brutus flew the gates from the widest barrier in the field of 12 three-year-olds last night, but Healthy Star rolled to the front under his own steam on settling down.

The Ngo & Tseng Stable-owned New Zealand-bred was already about two lengths ahead at the halfway stage from Pattaya and Brutus.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained newcomer Mega Gold was fourth, a length behind.

Healthy Star straightened up with a comfortable two-length lead and just cruised along under Maia.

Pattaya and Brutus chased hard but the winner won like an odds-on favourite should.

Freedman reckoned Healthy Star lost to good horses in both his earlier starts. He also praised Maia for a 10-out-of-10 ride.

"I think the horses that beat him in his first two starts were pretty smart. I think Ruan's ride today was really smart, because we wanted to take a seat but he didn't, because he began so well and then there was no real pace. That's a sign of a good jockey," said the Australian Hall of Fame trainer.

Can Healthy Star go further?

"I think he will, obviously, but it's important to get that first win out of the way," said Freedman.

"He's promising and tonight he did it, and I think a lot of credit to Ruan, you know. He summed it up quickly and I like jockeys who do that."

Maia knew he had a good horse but Pattaya and Brutus were his threats.

"I checked the race and I felt there were only two dangers in the race. So, my plan was to sit second-third but my horse came in very easily. I didn't push too hard and I just waited until the last 400m," said the Brazilian jockey, who is in his first full term at Kranji.

"Nice horse, you know, came in second two times. I just try to control him the first 500m and I saw the outside horse didn't go in front, so I kept him in front. The last 400m, I pushed him and he responded."

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) yesterday said it was closely monitoring the Wuhan novel coronavirus situation and it would take reference from the Ministry of Health's measures as the situation evolves. It added that the well-being of racegoers was its utmost concern and urged all to adopt good personal hygiene.

"If you are unwell, please seek immediate medical attention and rest at home," said the STC.