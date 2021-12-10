Head's ton thrills dominant Australia

BRISBANE • Travis Head was praised by his teammates after he smashed a T20-style century to put Australia firmly in control of the first Ashes Test yesterday, as England were hit by an injury crisis during a miserable second day in the field at the Gabba.

David Warner fell six runs short of a fortuitous century but Head kept the blowtorch on with a bellicose, unbeaten 112 from 95 balls that pushed Australia to 343-7 and a commanding 196-run lead over England's first innings total of 147.

Head's partner, Mitchell Starc, was 10 not out at the close.

"England did bowl well but what an entertaining innings there by Travis Head," said Warner.

"It was entertaining cricket and great to watch, there's smiles on our faces. He was in a tight battle there with Ussy (Khawaja) and to come out there and play like he did. That's the Travis we know."

On a day of sapping heat and humidity, the problems piled up for Joe Root's team, with all-rounder Ben Stokes all but scratched from the attack by an apparent knee strain from the morning.

Paceman Ollie Robinson was also in all sorts of bother and came off the ground in clear discomfort after barely getting through one of his overs after tea.

That left an exhausted Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to prop up England's attack but spinner Jack Leach and Root were pounded to all corners of the ground by Head.

Warner had earlier marched to the brink of a century after being reprieved three times in the field but he was finally out for 94 straight after tea, undone by a slower ball from Robinson that induced a loose scoop to Stokes.

Robinson was on a hat-trick after bowling Cameron Green next ball when the all-rounder failed to play a shot. But it was only a brief rally as Alex Carey and Head steadied Australia with a 41-run partnership.

Head had been under pressure to keep his spot in the middle order, with Khawaja ready to slot in.

While the hosts were on song, Stokes found himself at the centre of a no-ball drama.

Warner was on 17 when he was bowled by the Englishman, only for the Australian opener to be given a reprieve by the TV umpire because Stokes had overstepped.

Television replays later showed that Stokes had also overstepped on the first three balls of his over, but nothing was called.

That led to speculation that had he been called earlier by the umpires, he would have adjusted his run-up subsequently and Warner's prized wicket - on Stokes' fourth delivery - may have stood.

"If he had been called for a no-ball the first one he bowled, then of course he's going to drag his foot back," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said on TV's Channel 7.

Cricket Australia later released a statement saying the technology that TV umpires use to help check no-balls was not working.

"Unfortunately, that technology is not working in this match," said CA.

"The officials have reverted back to using the old protocols/playing conditions whereby the on-field umpires will call no-balls when identified, and the third umpire can check no-balls, but only at the fall of a wicket.

"Work is ongoing to have the no-ball technology available again as soon as possible."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE