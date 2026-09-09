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Head of French Alps 2030 Winter Games set to leave post, source says

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Olympics - IOC Extraordinary Session - SwissTech Convention Center, Ecublens, Switzerland - June 25, 2026 Edgar Grospiron, President of the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee during the session REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Olympics - IOC Extraordinary Session - SwissTech Convention Center, Ecublens, Switzerland - June 25, 2026 Edgar Grospiron, President of the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee during the session REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS Sept 9 - Edgar Grospiron, president of the organising committee for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in the French Alps, is set to leave his post just 18 months after his appointment, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Negotiations are under way over the terms of his departure, with the organising committee's executive board due to meet on Thursday, said the source, who declined to be named because they are not at liberty to discuss the topic.

Grospiron came close to being ousted during the Milan-Cortina Winter Games earlier this year, the source added. On that occasion, director general Cyril Linette left instead, citing "insurmountable disagreements".

Key Games stakeholders, including the French government, the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur and Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes regions, and the French Olympic and Paralympic committees, CNOSF and CPSF, told the International Olympic Committee in late August that "trust had been broken" with Grospiron, the source said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.