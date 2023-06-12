He’s a 10... event man – Singapore’s Lucas Fun is making an impact in decathlon

SINGAPORE – There was a time when decathlon dominated headlines in world track and field, when the likes of 1976 Olympic champion Bruce Jenner – now known as Caitlyn Jenner – were traditionally dubbed the “world’s greatest athlete”.

The glamour of the 10-event discipline has since faded with sprinters like Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stealing the limelight in the last two decades.

Such is its low-key nature that the man on the street here would probably point to the French sporting goods retailer when asked about the decathlon.

Singapore has not had a decathlete compete at the SEA Games since Lance Tan in 2015, but that could soon change with new blood finally coming through.

In April, national decathlete Lucas Fun won bronze at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in a national youth record of 6,277 points. The 17-year-old’s effort was 507 points higher than his previous mark, set during the qualifying trials of the 2022 edition in October.

Lucas, a year five student at the Singapore Sports School, told The Straits Times: “I was kind of expecting myself to get a bronze medal. I knew that I was gonna break the record because my weaker events like the 400m and 1,500m have improved (since last October).

“But I was still expecting to do better (this time). My 100m wasn’t that fast and my shot put was like two metres below my best.”

In decathlon, points are accumulated in 10 track and field events over two days: 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin, 1,500m. For example, a 12-metre throw in shot put is worth 606 points, a successful 4m pole vault attempt gets 617 points, while finishing the 100m in 11.5 seconds yields 753 points.

The women’s equivalent is the heptathlon, which has seven events.