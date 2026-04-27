He came, he Sawe, he conquered – the story of Sabastian Sawe’s sensational sub-two hour marathon

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Kenya's Sabastian Sawe celebrates with an adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoe after winning the London Marathon and setting a new world record of 01:59:30 on April 26, 2026.

LONDON – He came, he Sawe and he conquered one of sport’s longstanding obsessions – the mythical sub-two hour marathon.

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe broke through athletics’ most elusive barrier at the London Marathon on April 26 in 1hr 59min 30sec, coming good on his pre-race world record prediction.

Steve Cram, the former 1500m world champion and record holder said on the BBC commentary: “None of us ever thought we would see that.”

Four-gold former Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion Mo Farah added: “We’ve waited long enough to see a human go sub-two... We’ve just witnessed something incredible.”

Paula Radcliffe, a former women’s marathon world record holder, told the BBC: “This will reverberate around the world... The goalposts have literally just moved for marathon running.”

It proved to be a race for the ages, with race director Hugh Brasher calling it “the greatest day in London Marathon history”.

All three podium finishers – Sawe, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia (1:59:41) and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda (2:00:28) – all went under the world record previously held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, who ran a 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023.

Also in the British capital, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia broke her own women’s-only world record en route to victory in 2:15:41.

But it was Sawe who stole the show, extending his perfect record in his fourth stab at a 42.195km race. As he put it: “I have shown that nothing is not possible... I had courage to push even when the pace was so fast.”

Sawe’s coach Claudio Berardelli believes his charge can push the pace even more at a faster course such as Berlin or Chicago.

He said: “ Yes, it is possible. Sabastian hasn’t reached his maximum potential. It was only his fourth marathon, if we think of long-term adaptations, which is a process requiring time, I believe Sabastian has not reached this yet.”

Two-time former SEA Games marathon gold medallist Soh Rui Yong agreed, telling The Straits Times: “The second half was around 59 minutes on a tougher section of the course, in warmer conditions. That alone shows the performance wasn’t perfectly optimised. There’s still more to come.”

But for now, we should forget future possibilities and enjoy the formerly “impossible” present.

Especially considering how Sawe has helped dispel any doping doubters. He has invited the Athletics Integrity Unit to test him as often as possible, mindful of Kenya’s poor doping record.

He paid US$50,000 (S$63,700) to be tested 25 times in 2025 by the body before that year’s Berlin marathon.

So, after years of global obsession, lab-backed experiments and near-misses, it is Sawe who has written his name into history as the man who breached marathon’s ultimate barrier .

Nike’s Breaking2 attempt at Monza in 2017 just fell short, though Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge ran under two hours in Ineos’ 1:59 Challenge two years later. Yet those efforts fell outside the sport’s official record books.

Sawe’s April 26 heroics differed in its setting and its stakes, achieved in open competition on one of the world’s biggest stages, turning an idea long tested in controlled conditions into a landmark moment.

Kipchoge praised his compatriot, posting on social media that it was a “historical day for marathon running”.

“Seeing two athletes break the magical two-hour barrier at the London Marathon is the proof that we are just at the beginning of what is possible when talent, progress and an unwavering belief in the human potential come together ,” he said.

So how did Sawe do it?

With a light pre-race breakfast of two slices of bread and honey and a cup of tea in his stomach and a light shoe – adidas’ new Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 weighs less than 100 grams – on his feet.

Adidas shares were up 2 per cent in mid-morning on April 27 after Sawe’s superlative showing.

Berardelli said: “There is no doubt we are in the new era of marathon running because of the shoe and proper fuelling.”

As Mok Ying Ren, a former triathlon and marathon SEA Games gold medallist who is currently an adjunct assistant professor at National University Hospital specialising in orthopaedic sports surgery, explained: “Carbon-plated shoes... help transfer energy more efficiently with each step. Essentially, they improve energy return, which can make a significant difference over long distances.”

Technology and sports science may play a part, but as Berardelli explained: “All the pieces come together perfectly, because of his attitude, because of his character. I’m still in the process of discovering who Sawe is. He is an exceptional human being.” AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Additional reporting by Deepanraj Ganesan