Hayes camp bullish over improving Tycoon Star

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Tycoon Star (Michael Dee) winning the Group 3 McNeil Stakes (1,200m) at Caulfield on Aug 30, 2025. The Yulong sprinter, trained by Ben, Will and JD Hayes, has drawn the widest barrier in 16 in the Group 1 The Goodwood (1,200m) at Morphettville on May 9. He will be partnered by Luke Currie.

– Lindsay Park co-trainer Ben Hayes credited an important gear change and a jockey change for Tycoon Star’s recent Morphettville victory.

Now the Lindsay Park team of Ben, Will and JD Hayes are hoping to parlay that success into a Group 1 victory when Tycoon Star heads to the A$1 million (S$915,000) Group 1 The Goodwood (1,200m) at Morphettville on May 9.

Visors were added to Tycoon Star’s race day gear last start in the Group 2 Tobin Bronze Stakes (1,200m) at Morphettville, but the engagement of James McDonald was also an important factor.

“I think the visors did the trick,” said Ben Hayes.

“It was a tough win also as he sat wide throughout and he won quite nicely, but I also got a big kick out of James riding his first winner in South Australia.”

Tycoon Star was McDonald’s first win in South Australia. Later that day, he went on to claim the Group 1 Australasian Oaks (2,000m) aboard the Chris Waller-trainer Panova.

The visors remain on Tycoon Star for The Goodwood, but unfortunately McDonald is Gold Coast-bound for the A$500,000 Group 2 Hollindale Stakes (1,800m) meeting and Luke Currie takes over in the saddle.

Tycoon Star has not fared well in the barrier draw, drawing the extreme outside gate of 16.

But recent history in The Goodwood points to three-year-olds running well, especially those to have won the Tobin Bronze Stakes as Tycoon Star did last start.

Reserve Bank (2025) and Royal Merchant (2023) are three-year-olds who have completed the double in recent years.

“An interesting stat about him, he’s never not run in a Stakes race,” said Hayes.

“He’s been a very good horse, running against the best. He’s always been thereabouts.

“We purposely held him back from the early autumn to target this race and hopefully it can all align and he can run well.”

Hayes said while a win is always good for a horse’s confidence, so is a change of scenery.

The Written Tycoon colt has remained in Adelaide since his latest win and Hayes said he had thrived.

“Ash, who has been looking after him, said he has been bright and well and really enjoying it,” said Hayes.

“We’re really excited and think he’s a genuine chance.

“If he can win that race, he’s got a pretty good (breeding) page behind him, and being Group 1 placed and a Stakes winner as a two-year-old, you never know.

“He’s racing for his future (as a Yulong stallion), but three-year-olds in the Goodwood have a good record.”

The capacity field is headlined by Melbourne raider Rey Magnerio, the highest-rated contender at 114, and who will again be partnered by Perth wizard William Pike for trainer Robbie Griffiths.

The Magnus six-year-old has fared better at the barrier draw in five. At his last start, he ran a gallant second to Jigsaw in the Group 3 The Quokka (1,200m) at Ascot on April 18.

Pike is the last jockey to win aboard the 10-time winner in the Group 3 Gold Rush (1,400m) at Ascot in Perth on Nov 29, 2025.

Other leading hopes include the likes of ex-Kranji trainer Michael Freedman’s stalwart Enriched, Group 3 John Hawkes Stakes (1,100m) winner Grand Larceny, interestingly, prepared by the race namesake in partnership with his son Wayne and Michael, and lightweight chance Extragalactic.

The latter is trained by trainer Trent Edmonds, who left his Queensland partnership with father Toby in 2024 to set up shop in Pakenham. RACING AND SPORTS