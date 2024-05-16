Having survived mum’s abortion attempt, Paralympic swimmer Ernie Gawilan is just thankful to be himself

SINGAPORE – Despite being born without both feet and part of his left arm, Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan still tries to live a fulfilling life.

The 33-year-old, who walks with slippers on his knees, has underdeveloped extremities after surviving a botched abortion.

A tough childhood ensued as his mother died of cholera when he was just five months old. His father abandoned him, leaving him in his grandfather’s care.

Gawilan, who is in Singapore for the May 17-19 Citi Para Swimming World Series, said it was tough for him to accept the truth initially, but he has come to terms with his situation.

The four-gold Asian Para Games winner told The Straits Times via a translator: “At first it was very unacceptable for me, I honestly wished that it would have pushed through so I was successfully aborted.

“And I hated it because I was born with disabilities but since then, I just chose to stay positive.

“I think without being in this condition, maybe I would’ve done something different, maybe I wouldn’t excel in sports, maybe I would be doing something unproductive. So in a way I’m thankful to be like this.”