Have poor and troubled Paris suburbs won Olympic gold?

SAINT-DENIS – Less than 500m separate the Stade de France – the sparkling centrepiece of the Paris 2024 Olympics – and the crumbling Francs-Moisins estate plagued by poverty and crime.

Despite its name, the Paris Games will take place mostly in Seine-Saint-Denis on the other side of the “peripherique” ring road that divides the French capital from some of its poorest and most notorious suburbs.

The densely populated working-class department north of Paris hosts four of the Games’ big venues, the athletes’ village and other key Olympic sites.

Paris’ pitch for the Games – which run from July 26 to Aug 11 – leaned hard on regenerating an area that has absorbed wave after wave of immigration and where a third of its 1.6 million people lives below the poverty line.

France not only hopes to use the Olympics to turbo-charge ongoing redevelopment there, but to recast the image of Seine-Saint-Denis as a crime-ridden collection of ghettos forged during suburban riots which started there in 2005.

Its reputation took a further battering in the world’s media after the 2022 Champions League Final fiasco, when football fans were attacked and robbed on their way into the Stade de France.

Mohamed Gnabaly is relentlessly upbeat about how the Games could help change Seine-Saint-Denis.

The mayor of Ile-Saint-Denis, the narrow island in the River Seine where part of the athletes’ village has been built, has seen his little municipality turned upside down by construction works for the Olympics. But he is determined it will now extract the maximum benefit from the Games.

“I have been working on this for three years,” he said.

“We have suffered (with all the work) but not only will this transform our town, we will be at the heart of the reactor. We are not going to be left out by the Games.”

However, his optimism is not shared by everyone across Seine-Saint-Denis.

“There are two extremes,” said Cecile Gintrac of Vigilance JO, a local watchdog group.

“One part of Paris is going to be a big party while the other won’t be able to go to work or get around because of all the Olympic road closures and restrictions.”