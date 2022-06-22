Have a celebration with a Double Martini

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) IMPOSING looked a very unlucky second on debut. He tackled a stronger field than this second-up and finished sixth. He could be ready to shed his maiden tag.

(6) WINNING SINGLE has shown fair form and should contest the finish again.

Stable companions from the Paul Peter yard, (9) UNITED PRINCE and (14) TIMEINTHEWOODS are coming off good runs and hold winning chances.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) SHESAKINDA MAGIC is clearly better than she showed last time and can bounce back to score.

(3) WINTER MELODY may not have enjoyed the soft track last time and could improve enough to win.

(4) AUTUMN SPIRIT needs to do more to win but might earn some minor money.

(5) ALTO ALEX showed major improvement in her second start, so does deserve respect.

RACE 3 (1,750M)

(2) BELL STARBUSTER did not show her best last time but could prefer being back on the turf. A winning hope.

(3) NATASHA ROSTOV needs to do more to win but could pop up for a placing.

(4) LUROX showed improvement in her second start and could run a place.

(5) SEA CRUISE has some fair form and has a place chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN WHO was not at all disgraced in his last two starts. He is giving weight to his rivals but should be right there at the finish.

(3) FULL BLAST is battling to regain a winning thread. But he is in good heart and should be in the money again.

(5) THE TINKERMAN was not disgraced on local debut. He could do even better back on the turf.

(7) SIKHULU probably needed the last run on the Polytrack. He should show improvement.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(10) DOUBLE MARTINI is coming off a good win. A double looks highly possible.

(1) FINAL DESTINY probably has a bit more to do to win but has a place chance.

(2) CAVALIERI has not won for some time but did show improvement on a soft track last time. He must be given some respect.

(4) SENOR GARCIA is improving and won well last time. This is a stronger field though.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(11) HIGH VELOCITY was not disgraced when third last time. It will not surprise to see him win this.

(1) MANDALA EFFECT may be better on the Polytrack.

(2) CAPE EAGLE has some fair post-maiden runs and has a winning chance.

(4) VALENCIA has some fair form on the Polytrack and could appreciate being back on the grass.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) BLAZE OF SILK is effective at this track and must be respected.

(3) PRINCEKRESH has been a bit of a disappointment in his last two starts on the Polytrack. He has done well at this track and should run a big race despite meeting a tough lot.

(7) WINTER FLIGHT, (8) LUNARCAM and (9) RENAISSANCE MAN are promising types. Any one of them could win.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) ROYAL MONARCH has an excellent winning chance if repeating his last run.

(1) RAIN OR SHINE has been good. He will be tested in his turf debut.

(4) SPIRIT OF MY FATE is consistent and should fight out the finish again.

(5) INCREDIBILL was not disgraced on local debut and deserves respect.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(4) BELLA SICCOME was a bit of a disappointment last time when sixth over 1,900m. But both her wins have been on turf over this distance. This is a tough race, so be cautious.

(5) ROTUNDA is in good form but could prefer the Polytrack. He was a close second last time over 1,800m.

(7) LADY SERENA is performing well and clearly likes this track.

(9) AERIAL VIEW did not show her best last time but could surprise if she does.

RACE 10 (1,950M)

(10) ARROW'S MARK is probably better than his last two runs. He is capable of winning a race like this.

(1) HEAD GARDENER has been a disappointment since winning a maiden race. But he always tries hard.

(2) LIVING WATERS has been an unreliable customer. But, from a good draw, he must have a winning shout.

(12) HEY BILL is not well drawn but has won at this course.