Hat-trick on the cards for Rich Man’s World

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) ROSKILDE ran a cracker in the Grade 3 Cape Of Good Hope Nursery and will go close with a repeat.

(6) WAR EMPEROR is knocking on the door and is in with a shout.

(2) QUARTER MASTER has the form to be in the shake up from a good draw.

(1) SIMONIS is a first-timer by Malmoos out of a Gimmethegreenlight mare.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) ONE PEPPER went close on debut and could win this.

(2) BRIGHT BLUE has run two fine races and has a big chance.

(11) VIBE CHECK has some fine Cape Town form over shorter and should enjoy this trip but has a tough draw.

(8) ANATOLY looks capable of improving.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) LADY NANCY has proven form at feature race level and is the one to beat.

(3) GIMME THE POWER has been knocking hard in the like of open maidens carrying low weights, so this is tougher but KwaZulu-Natal is not as strong a centre as Cape Town, so she could be thereabouts.

(1) GREEK HERITAGE went close on debut and can still improve.

(5) VALLI GAL is knocking hard and has a chance.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(9) EDUCATOR is classy and capable of running on after being dropped out from a wide draw.

(1) AMELIA’S LEGACY is a hard-knocker and from pole position, she should be right there.

(3) TOMYRIS would be in the shake up on her day.

(2) CONVOCATION has good form and tries a step-up in trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) MISSISSIPPI SPICE is the one to beat over a suitable course and distance from a fair draw.

(1) SACRED LILY can earn if repeating her last start, although that run was on the Poly.

(2) TAYLOR’S VERSION won well second time in KwaZulu-Natal and can progress again.

(5) RADU is usually thereabouts.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(5) QUERARI DANCER is the one to beat.

(1) LADY JEAN faced a top sort last time without being disgraced and on previous form, has a chance.

(6) LADY GODIVA ran a cracker last time and should be in the shake up.

(7) FERRARI FLAIR should improve again and can earn.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(7) RICH MAN’S WORLD has won both starts in Cape Town easily and is an exciting prospect.

(8) MASTER MAGICIAN has won both starts easily in KwaZulu-Natal and is also full of promise.

(2) THUNDER STAR went close on debut and could earn.

(1) FLAMETHROWER won well last time and could earn too.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) PARATROOPER disappointed last time but should go close on best Cape Town form.

(6) NAVAJO DANCER is knocking on the door and should be right there.

(4) YANNAKIS won well last time and can be involved off a four-point higher mark.

(5) DEFINITELY YES has come down to a competitive mark and could be involved in the finish.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(4) IRELAND FOREVER was not disgraced in last two starts in Cape Town and could go close.

(8) LITTLE BOY BLUE has run fair races over shorter in his last couple and might enjoy this step-up in trip.

(2) THE MARQUEE has been in good form and should go close from a good draw.

(1) PHUTULICIOUS should be in the shake up from pole position.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(3) ACT OF GRACE went close over this trip last time in the strong centre of Cape Town and has a good draw, although she does return from a three-month layoff.

(5) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA has done well in two runs out of the maidens and has a chance.

(4) IZIBULO has the form to be in the shake up from a good draw.

(8) ZENA’S ACT returns from a layoff after not being disgraced in some decent races in Cape Town.