Hashimoto tipped to take charge

TOKYO • Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto has been chosen as the top candidate to replace Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori after he resigned over a sexism row, reports said yesterday.

The panel charged with selecting the 83-year-old's replacement met for a second day, with multiple major Japanese media outlets reporting that the eight members had settled on her as best suited for the job.

Ms Hashimoto, 56, is a seven-time Olympian who competed at both winter and summer Games, and is currently one of just two women in Japan's Cabinet.

Public broadcaster NHK, citing unnamed sources, said the selection committee had "narrowed down the candidates to minister Hashimoto" after the meeting behind closed doors.

The panel is now preparing to ask her to take up the position, NHK said, even though she has reportedly been reluctant to take on Mori's job just over five months before the virus-postponed Games start on July 23.

According to the NHK, the members, comprising a 50-50 gender split, include Canon chairman Fujio Mitarai, Japanese Olympic Committee president Yasuhiro Yamashita, Athens 2004 hammer gold medallist Koji Murofushi and Tokyo deputy governor Mitsuchika Tarao.

The female members are Montreal 1976 volleyball gold medallist Yuko Arakida, gymnast Rie Tanaka, Barcelona 1992 judo gold medallist Ayumi Tanimoto and Paralympian swimmer Mayumi Narita.

In response to the news, government spokesman and Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said: "I am aware of the report, but the committee is an independent body that makes its own decision."

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee declined to comment but said a third selection panel meeting would be held today.

"At the first meeting yesterday, the committee agreed upon five criteria governing the qualities required of the new president," a statement read.

"The new president should have profound knowledge of the Olympics; deep understanding of the principles of the Tokyo 2020 Games and the Olympic Charter; experience on the global stage; understanding of the overall background of the Tokyo 2020 Games; and organisational management skills and ability.

"At today's session, attended by all committee members, specific candidates were discussed. As today's discussions focused on the attributes of specific candidates, we will explain the selection process once the new president is declared."

Earlier reports had speculated that other sports figures were being considered, including Yamashita and Tokyo 2020 sports director Mikako Kotani.

Ms Hashimoto is no stranger to controversy herself. In 2014, she faced a sexual harassment scandal after photos emerged of her hugging and kissing a male figure skater over 20 years her junior.

She then apologised for any "misunderstanding" and the skater said he did not consider he had been harassed by the married minister.

