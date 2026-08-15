Hasan strikes twice for Bangladesh, Australia trail by 177 runs at tea

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Aug 15 - Bangladesh paceman Hasan Mahmud bowled both Australia's openers as the hosts went to tea at 51 for two in their second innings, trailing by 177 runs.

• Hasan, who took six wickets in the first innings, bowled Jake Weatherald for a duck and Travis Head for 17, with both batters chopping onto their stumps on a sweltering afternoon at Marrara Oval.

• Number three Marnus Labuschagne was 21 not out, having been dropped on nine by wicketkeeper Litton Das after nicking fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. Number four Steve Smith was eight not out.

• Bangladesh were bowled out for 426, having added 75 runs to their overnight total of 351 for six, in reply to Australia's first innings 198.

• Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65, marshalling Bangladesh's tail superbly.

• Paceman Josh Hazlewood finished with 6-89 on his return from injury, taking all of Bangladesh's final four wickets. His fifth wicket, dismissing Miraz caught behind, brought up a milestone 300th in tests.

• Australia's fielding struggles continued in the morning session, with two dropped catches in the same over from captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins. Smith dropped a regulation chance at deep backward square leg to remove Taskin and miss out on a record 219th catch in tests. Head then dropped a difficult, one-handed chance running back from midwicket to reprieve Miraz.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland, from August 22. REUTERS