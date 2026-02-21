Hard to look past Foudre despite the rise in class

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) EYECATCHER looks the most outstanding among the unexposed 2YO fillies.

Stablemates (9) LA BOHEME and (8) SNOWBIRD look ready to fire.

(7) SPARKLING STAR is worth following.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Another tough race to assess. Some have already had their first outing and showed encouraging signs, running on well and gaining valuable experience.

(6) FROM THE ISLAND stayed on well for fourth on debut. He should go close to winning.

(5) VIBE CHECK might be the value play, even though he ran last on debut. He was very green, so watch for big improvement from this well-bred horse.

(14) LADY JEAN finished just over five lengths behind St Harry last time. She was entitled to be green first time at Kenilworth. The form of that race has worked out well, and she could sneak into the places.

(4) BENNY AND PAUL is worth a market check on debut.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(11) ZAGREB was heavily supported in the market last time when finishing just under two lengths behind Balzi Rossi. The drop in trip is key, and he will go very close to winning on his best form.

(2) BIG DEAL had absolutely no luck at Durbanville last time. He turned for home a long way out of his ground, but quickened up to run second. He will be just off the speed early and will be flying late. Include him in all bets.

(13) VOLEGOV stayed on for third last time. He is in good form and the drop in trip is not a problem. He will be right there in the finish.

(12) FAST TRAIN just got touched off by Different World last time. The extra 200m will help his chances, watch him closely.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) SWIFT SERENITY ran a great third with the blinkers fitted last time. The blinkers stay on and this looks to be the right race for her. She will take a lot of beating.

(3) LOVE HER MADLY ran a much better race last time when second behind Cantona. Back in the sprint and the tongue tie has definitely helped. If she brings her last run to the track again, she will go close.

(4) STARTING POINT improved nicely with the blinkers on last time. She can win a race like this.

(6) DELAROCHE ran a fair race for fourth last time. She drops in trip again to 1,000m, so she might be able to sneak into the places.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) FERRYMAN must have a big winning chance. He was a touch unlucky on debut when second behind Wave Of Glory. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m and be hard to beat.

(5) GREENCHOICE has been rested and gelded. Top jockey Andrew Fortune is booked to ride. He is very consistent, so if he does not need the run back from a small break, he will go close to winning.

(3) CHARLIE BUCKET ran a fair race for fourth last time when he was drawn badly. He should have no excuses from a good draw. Include him in all bets.

(2) BLIZZARDBOY finished just under three lengths behind Meet The King at Durbanville last time. From a good draw, he could sneak into the quartet.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) DISTRICT MASTER won his maiden impressively at Kenilworth last time. He will be on the speed from a good draw. If he gets cheap sectionals in front, he will be hard to peg back late.

(9) THE NIGHT FERRY has run two good races in succession. The tongue tie has been removed and, if he gets some luck in the running from a wide draw, he will be competitive.

(10) KLEIN KAROO quickened up smartly to win his maiden well at Durbanville last time. He will be switched off early from a wide draw, and will be eating up the ground late. Watch him closely with Fortune in the irons.

(3) ROCKANROLLIN had to fight hard to win his maiden at Kenilworth last time. He is well-bred and should enjoy the step-up in trip to 1,400m.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(11) FOUDRE won a brilliant race at Kenilworth last time. Even though he is up in class and is drawn wide, he has tremendous gate speed early and quickens well. There is no doubt that he can win again.

(6) CHASINGTHERAINBOW ran a great race behind Roland Garros last time. If he settles early, he will run a big race.

(1) MAJOR MASTER is much better than his run last time; ignore that completely. He drops in trip and has a good draw, so he will be right there in the finish.

(4) MENTE ET MANU won well last time. It was a great ride by Richard Fourie. If he does not need the run back from a small break, he could sneak into the places.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(7) SHESGOTCLASS ran a cracker behind Pink Pigeon last time when she finished second in a close finish. Now that she is better off at the weights, she must have a good winning chance.

(3) PINK PIGEON stayed on well for fourth at Kenilworth last time. Fourie sticks with this filly. Include her in all bets.

(6) TANNERON was a touch disappointing last time. If she gets some cover early, she will run a huge race, watch her closely.

(5) DAME OF TRIX finished third in the same race as Pink Pigeon and Tanneron last time. There is no doubt she will be right there in the money again.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(6) RAVEN BLACK moved up like a winner when third last time. He is packed with ability. If he jumps on terms, he will go very close to winning. There is no doubt that he is the class package.

(12) BLACK EAGLE was very tough last time. He ran a great second behind North Point. On his best form, he will be competitive.

(3) GOLD GIBOSKI got going only very late and finished third in the same race as Black Eagle last time. He will be just off the speed early, and will be storming home late. Watch him closely.

(11) THREE TIGERS probably just needed that last run after gelding. He should run a better race.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(11) WHIRLWIND quickened up beautifully to win at Kenilworth last time. She is a young filly and can definitely win again.

(3) WANDER DUNE has been rested for 130 days. She was fancied in the market last time but finished last. She is better than that, and the drop in trip might help her get back to winning ways. Include her in all bets.

(6) MARITZBURG MEMORY might be the value play in this tricky race. She was beaten just under three lengths by Dame Of Trix last time. She has dropped even further in the ratings and, if the gaps open at the right time, she will run a big race at a good price.

(7) GIRL LIKE US finished just over three lengths behind Dream Searcher last time. She might be able to sneak into the places on her best form.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(14) GALLIC VICTOR finished just under three lengths behind Mente Et Manu last time. Even though 1,200m is on the short side, he will be running on strongly late. Include him in all bets.

(6) WORLDLY did not have much luck in the running when sixth behind Whirlwind last time. He can be a bit slow out the gates, but he will be finishing fast late. Watch him closely at a decent price.

(8) SPIRIT must have a good each-way chance. He finished fourth in the same race as Worldly last time, and the key could be the blinkers fitted to this gelding. He should run a nice race.

(1) AZZURRI ran third last time. Place chance at this level.