Hard to get past Forever Young

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Japanese champion out to bounce back from disappointing third in 2025 renewal

After winning his first Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse in 2025, Forever Young (Ryusei Sakai) made history when he became the first horse to win the race twice on Feb 14, 2026.

1 Forever Young

Superstar Japanese galloper could only manage third in this race in 2025 after an epic but taxing Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) win over Romantic Warrior. Again comes in off Saudi Cup success and is the one to beat.

2 Magnitude

American galloper resumed from a spell with a nice win in a Grade 3 at Oaklawn Park and rarely runs a bad race. Might struggle to match Forever Young but can run a place.

3 Hit Show

Won this race in a massive boilover a year ago. Again brings strong form from the United States. Hard to see him beating Forever Young again but can run in top three.

4 Meydaan

Was mightily impressive when brushing aside a few of these to win the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) at this course and distance in February. Biggest threat to Forever Young.

5 Imperial Emperor

Has won both starts since failing to beat a runner home in this race in 2025 and will benefit from a freshen-up since his Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) success on Jan 23. Keep safe.

6 Tumbarumba

Another who enters the contest in top form after following up a Meydan Group 1 second with third behind Forever Young in the Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) on Feb 14. Strong place chance.

7 Walk Of Stars

Was fourth in this race in 2025 and has maintained some decent form since, but looks to be operating at a level below the best in this contest. Moderate chance.

8 Heart Of Honor

Was solid when third behind Imperial Emperor in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) but struggled behind Meydaan in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) last start. Prefer others.

9 Tap Leader

Was a winning machine in Russia before joining the Dubai stable of Doug Watson. Won at Meydan in January before finishing third behind Meydaan in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) last start. Look elsewhere.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club