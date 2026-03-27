March 28 Dubai World Cup form analysis
Hard to get past Forever Young
Japanese champion out to bounce back from disappointing third in 2025 renewal
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1 Forever Young
Superstar Japanese galloper could only manage third in this race in 2025 after an epic but taxing Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) win over Romantic Warrior. Again comes in off Saudi Cup success and is the one to beat.
2 Magnitude
American galloper resumed from a spell with a nice win in a Grade 3 at Oaklawn Park and rarely runs a bad race. Might struggle to match Forever Young but can run a place.
3 Hit Show
Won this race in a massive boilover a year ago. Again brings strong form from the United States. Hard to see him beating Forever Young again but can run in top three.
4 Meydaan
Was mightily impressive when brushing aside a few of these to win the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) at this course and distance in February. Biggest threat to Forever Young.
5 Imperial Emperor
Has won both starts since failing to beat a runner home in this race in 2025 and will benefit from a freshen-up since his Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) success on Jan 23. Keep safe.
6 Tumbarumba
Another who enters the contest in top form after following up a Meydan Group 1 second with third behind Forever Young in the Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) on Feb 14. Strong place chance.
7 Walk Of Stars
Was fourth in this race in 2025 and has maintained some decent form since, but looks to be operating at a level below the best in this contest. Moderate chance.
8 Heart Of Honor
Was solid when third behind Imperial Emperor in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) but struggled behind Meydaan in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) last start. Prefer others.
9 Tap Leader
Was a winning machine in Russia before joining the Dubai stable of Doug Watson. Won at Meydan in January before finishing third behind Meydaan in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) last start. Look elsewhere.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club