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March 28 Dubai World Cup form analysis

Hard to get past Forever Young

Japanese champion out to bounce back from disappointing third in 2025 renewal

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Japan’s Forever Young (Ryusei Sakai) striding away from the US-trained Nysos (Flavien Prat) on his way to a second Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) success at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Feb 14, 2026.

After winning his first Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse in 2025, Forever Young (Ryusei Sakai) made history when he became the first horse to win the race twice on Feb 14, 2026.

PHOTO: JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA

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1 Forever Young

Superstar Japanese galloper could only manage third in this race in 2025 after an epic but taxing Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) win over Romantic Warrior. Again comes in off Saudi Cup success and is the one to beat.

2 Magnitude

American galloper resumed from a spell with a nice win in a Grade 3 at Oaklawn Park and rarely runs a bad race. Might struggle to match Forever Young but can run a place.

3 Hit Show

Won this race in a massive boilover a year ago. Again brings strong form from the United States. Hard to see him beating Forever Young again but can run in top three.

4 Meydaan

Was mightily impressive when brushing aside a few of these to win the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) at this course and distance in February. Biggest threat to Forever Young.

5 Imperial Emperor

Has won both starts since failing to beat a runner home in this race in 2025 and will benefit from a freshen-up since his Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) success on Jan 23. Keep safe.

6 Tumbarumba

Another who enters the contest in top form after following up a Meydan Group 1 second with third behind Forever Young in the Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) on Feb 14. Strong place chance.

7 Walk Of Stars

Was fourth in this race in 2025 and has maintained some decent form since, but looks to be operating at a level below the best in this contest. Moderate chance.

8 Heart Of Honor

Was solid when third behind Imperial Emperor in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) but struggled behind Meydaan in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) last start. Prefer others.

9 Tap Leader

Was a winning machine in Russia before joining the Dubai stable of Doug Watson. Won at Meydan in January before finishing third behind Meydaan in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (2,000m) last start. Look elsewhere.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.