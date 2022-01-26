Hard to catch Fight Song over the 2,000m

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(10) FLYMEFREE has a big advantage at the weights but she is racing after almost a year off, from a wide draw and over a sprint distance. (5) GREY VIEW ran a fair race after a rest and can open his account with a bit of luck. (1) GET CARTER has been costly but has the best barrier and can hopefully time his run right. (3) BOLD PREMIER could be the surprise package, as he finally lands a decent draw after running well from bad ones.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) BEECHURST finished second on his Poly debut. That run came after a four-month break, so he should come on in leaps and bounds and go close. (3) EXCEED EXPECTATION and (10) LADOOSHKA were hampered when running well last time. The former was making his local debut and could have much more to offer on the Poly. Ladooshka races for a stable in good form and also tries the Poly, but has a lot more to do from a wide draw. (6) GIAMBATTISTA's last form line is not proving strong but he could have done with a better pace. He is holding well.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) HEAD GARDENER turned in a much better performance with blinkers fitted last time. He has not been consistent but hopefully the blinkers have done the trick. (8) STATEOFUSA held form well before a no-show over further. He has not drawn as well as in his last few but needs to be considered on his recent Poly effort. (6) DUKE OF ORANGE has been disappointing but, on pedigree, he should do better over this longer distance. (10) ROYAL OASIS should be in the money at the weights.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(4) HEARTSEASE and (3) CHELSEA FLOWER had wide draws and lots to do in their last race. Both have drawn better and need to be taken seriously. Heartsease looks better than her one win from 11 starts, especially when glancing at her earlier form. (2) ISLA MORADA should be in the fight, judging from her last two from bad draws. It has been a while since she last won though. (5) CONSOL QUEEN has dropped in ratings and could upset the favourites if ready after a rest.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) QUE FOR YOU allowed (7) RISE to get by her, tiring late after setting the pace last time. Now she is in receipt of a lot of weight and could get her chance in the sun. There are, however, more in the race with claims off lower weights. (3) NAME OF THE GAME flew up over shorter last time and, back over a more suitable trip, can add to her tally. She is closely matched with (1) PORT ADELAIDE, who has the best of the draws and is holding form well. She needs a good pace and that is where Que For You comes in.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) FIGHT SONG ran a cracker last time, especially since he jumped from the widest gate and came from many lengths back. He is distance suited. (2) RUN TO DENMARK could take advantage if allowed to set his own fractions. He is overdue for a win. (3) MAGICAL MIDLANDS and (4) SPRING FLING are versatile and have performed well on the Poly.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) WISHFUL GIRL LINN impressed when dropping to this distance and could follow up. (6) RETAIL THERAPY has beaten her before and is better off at the weights, so is not one to take lightly. She has not been at her best but had excuses last time. (1) IRISH BELLE is fast and, if she breaks away, they may not catch her. (9) FLASHY KAITRINA looks to have dropped enough in ratings to be competitive in this field.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) CAPE EAGLE ran well in a decent field first time. He can improve on the Poly. (9) PARKTOWN impressed last time and has won on the Poly, so needs to be taken seriously. He and (10) PURPLE POWAHOUSE, however, have a bit of work to do from wide barriers. (2)TWO OF US was beaten a neck the last time he raced on the synthetic surface.