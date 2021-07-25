Happy to be part of the mainstream

TOKYO • Japanese skateboarder and medal contender Aori Nishimura is hoping that the sport's debut at the Tokyo Olympics, and the success of homegrown athletes like herself, can help overcome some of the stigma that skateboarding often carries in the host nation.

Nishimura, who turns 20 next week and lives in Huntington Beach, California, said: "I realised it when I first went overseas - you can skate in the streets and people will be like 'wow, cool'."

In Japan, "the image of skateboarding still isn't great".

Nishimura, ranked No. 3 in the world in street skateboarding - a style that involves doing tricks over structures often found in urban areas like railings and steps - will compete tomorrow, and is favoured to win a medal after finishing first in the Street Skateboarding World Championships in Rome last month.

Her success could help shift attitudes in Japan, where skateboarding is widely seen as an unruly pastime associated with rebellious youths, and is prohibited in many public spaces.

Another athlete keen to rehabilitate skateboarding's image is Lilly Stoephasius, Germany's youngest athlete competing in Tokyo.

"Skateboarding teaches you to get up again after you have failed. It teaches you determination and perseverance," the 14-year-old said.

She added that the sport teaches youngsters respect for each other and mutual consideration.

She added: "We feel like a community. Training at a skatepark requires us to care for each other as only one player is allowed on the track at a time."

Australian Shane O'Neill, who at 31 is the senior statesman on Australia's five-member skateboarding team in Tokyo, is thrilled to be at his first Olympics.

He said: "It's a new experience being in a competition like this, competing with countries.

"Usually you're doing it for yourself, but it's cool to be a part of this. We don't usually really have uniforms and it's different to be a part of the team thing, but it's super cool and I'm stoked to be a part of this."

His compatriot, Hayley Wilson, 19, also appears to be embracing her time in the mainstream.

"It's an amazing opportunity for us skaters," she said. "We've never experienced something as big as this. It's really exciting to be in the (Olympic) Village, wear green and gold, represent our country."

