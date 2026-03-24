Handball-Missing Bundesliga trophy turns up in Berlin club's own basement

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March 24 - Fuchse Berlin have recovered the Bundesliga handball championship trophy in their own basement months after it was feared stolen.

The trophy, awarded to Fuchse Berlin after they won their first national title in June last year, was believed to have been stolen when burglars broke into the club's offices in November and made off with cash and other items.

Police arrested suspects linked to multiple crimes in January, but the trophy was assumed to be lost.

Instead, it was discovered by chance during a search of the building, where the thieves had hidden it with the apparent intention of returning later to collect it.

The club said widespread publicity surrounding the theft may have deterred them.

"To be honest, I still can't quite believe it, but the trophy is back," Fuchse Berlin managing director Bob Hanning said in a statement on Monday.

"We can all be happy that the tradition is upheld and that the teams that have won it and will win it in the future can hold it again." REUTERS