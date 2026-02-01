Straitstimes.com header logo

Handball-Dominant Egypt ease to African Men's Handball Championship title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Handball - Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Norway vs Egypt - South Paris Arena 6, Paris, France - August 02, 2024. Yahia Omar of Egypt reacts. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Handball - Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Norway vs Egypt - South Paris Arena 6, Paris, France - August 02, 2024. Yahia Omar of Egypt reacts. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

Jan 31 - Mohamed Emad and Yahia Omar scored six goals each as Egypt eased to a 37-24 victory over Tunisia in the final of the 2026 African Men's Handball Championship in Kigali on Saturday, claiming the continental title for the fourth edition in a row.

Egypt, who won their 10th title overall -- joining the Tunisians as the most successful nation in the competition's history -- were dominant throughout the final and led 17-10 at halftime.

Cape Verde claimed the bronze medal when they beat Algeria 29-23 in the third-place play-off.

Egypt, Tunisia, Angola, Cape Verde and Algeria all qualified for the 2027 World Men's Handball Championship which will be staged in Germany. REUTERS

See more on

Egypt

Cape Verde

Tunisia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.