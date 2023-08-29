Georgia hand World Cup call-up to star of Under-20 world championships

TBILISI – Georgia have picked rising star Tornike Kakhoidze for their World Cup squad in a surprise inclusion for the centre who made a positive impression at the Under-20 world championships two months ago.

The squad named by coach Levan Maisashvili on Tuesday features 16 players at French clubs who will bring local knowledge to Georgia's campaign in Pool C.

They start against Australia in Paris on Sept. 9 and also take on Portugal, Fiji and Wales.

Luka Ivanishvili, 21, is another promising player in the squad, getting the nod among the loose forwards ahead of French-based Otar Giorgadze, who played at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Wing Sandro Todua returns for a fourth successive World Cup, while fullback Lasha Khmaladze, also 35, is picked for a fourth tournament although he was injured in 2015.

Centre Merab Sharikadze leads Georgia's side, the winners of the past five second-tier Rugby Europe Championships.

Squad:

Forwards: Nika Abuladze (Exeter Chiefs), Lado Chachanidze (Nevers), Nodar Cheishvili, Mikheil Gachechiladze (both Black Lion), Beka Gigashvili (Toulon), Guram Gogichashvili (Racing 92), Beka Gorgadze (Pau), Luka Ivanishvili (Black Lion), Lasha Jaiani (Nevers), Tornike Jalagonia (Biarritz), Luka Japaridze (Montpellier), Shalva Mamukashvili (Black Lion), Konstantin Mikautadze (Bayonne), Mikheil Nariashvili (Black Lion), Luka Nioradze (Aurillac), Guiram Papidze (Pau), Beka Saghinadze (Lyon), Giorgi Tsutskiridze (Stade Français), Tengiz Zamtaradze (Black Lion)

Backs: Tedo Abzhandadze (Montauban), Gela Aprasidze (Montpellier), Tornike Kakhoidze, Lasha Khmaladze (both Black Lion), Giorgi Kveseladze (Gloucester), Vasil Lobzhanidze (Brive), Luka Matkava, Mirian Modebadze (both Black Lion), Davit Niniashvili (Lyon), Tengiz Peranidze, Merab Sharikadze, Akaki Tabutsadze, Demur Tapladze, Sandro Todua (all Black Lion) REUTERS