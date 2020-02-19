Hamilton, Messi first to share Laureus gong

BERLIN • Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi shared the Laureus sportsman of the year award at Monday night's ceremony.

This is the first time in the event's 20-year history that the jury made a tied decision on account of both sportsmen's achievements last year.

Hamilton lifted his sixth world title to move to just one behind record-holder Michael Schumacher, while Messi topped La Liga's charts for both goals (36) and assists (13) to help Barcelona defend their Spanish league crown.

While the Argentina skipper, the first footballer to win the award, was unable to attend the presentation, he issued a video statement saying: "I am honoured to be the first to win this from a team sport. Thank you very much.

"I apologise I was not able to come to the event tonight. I really wanted to be there, but unfortunately, I could not make it. I would like to thank the academy for giving me this recognition."

Hamilton, though, was able to take to the stage and he used the occasion to push for social change, including calling for more non-white drivers in F1.

"Our sport has little to no diversity and it is an issue we must face," the Briton said. "It is our responsibility to use our platforms to really push for gender equality and inclusivity, and really make sure we engage and represent where the world is today.

"I am also very conscious of the effect we're all having on the environment and of the effect I have on it.

"I'm beginning to make changes and try to be part of the solution rather than the problem."

Revealing his disappointment at not being able to meet Messi, he added: "I wish Lionel was here so that I'd have the opportunity to get to know him.

"If he had been here, I would've asked him for a picture. I think we'd get on like a house on fire, even if he doesn't speak much English and I speak no Spanish."

American gymnastics star Simone Biles, who won five titles at last year's world championships in Stuttgart to leave her with a record haul of 25 gold medals across five editions, took home the Laureus sportswoman of the year award for the third time.

Like Messi, Biles could not be in Berlin, but prepared a video statement saying: "It means the world to me, this is my third Laureus award and I'm really grateful."

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Nadia Comaneci felt there was no more deserving winner.

"There cannot be many sportsmen or women who dominate their sports the way she has in gymnastics," the Romanian great said. "We have to keep remembering that she is just 22, and she is likely to win another stack of gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics."

South Africa, who won last November's Rugby World Cup, were named the team of the year, beating European and world champions Liverpool as well as the United States women's football team, who became four-time world champions last July.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was joined on stage by six of his national teammates to collect the trophy.

"With this group of players, we came together for the love of the game with one goal and fought so hard for each other," he told the crowd. "We gave everything we had to win the trophy and hopefully we'll inspire kids for generations to come."

In the other categories, Colombia's Egan Bernal, 22, who became the youngest rider to win the Tour de France for 110 years, secured the breakthrough award after winning the world's top cycling race in what was only his second three-week classic event.

German F3 driver Sophia Floersch scooped the comeback of the year award for racing once again at the Macau Grand Prix last November, a year after a crash on the same circuit left her with a spine fracture.

Compatriot and retired National Basketball Association great Dirk Nowitzki was recognised with the lifetime achievement award after a 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks.

