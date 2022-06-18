Halloween is capable of doubling up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) QUICK RUN looks to have no real dangers and should exit the maidens without much bother. The battle is on for minor money.

(1) FOREVER FREE and (7) SMELTING are looking to challenge for runner-up position. Others are looking for the quartet money.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

Stablemates (6) NATIONAL STAR and (5) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL (will enjoy the extra) should run well. A slight preference for National Star, who appears the stable-elect through riding engagements.

(9) TABBY KAT is coming off a rest and is jumping up to 1,600m, so watch for improvement.

(2) IPSO FACTO and (7) ORIENTAL ODYSSEY were not disgraced on debut. They are looking to improve over the extra distance.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) FUTURE PEARL lacked support on debut but did well to finish fourth. He will know more about it now.

(3) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL found support on debut but was all at sea. Look for an improved effort over 1,600m.

(8) TOTAL PROTECTION found no support on debut but ran on nicely. He, too, can only come on.

(9) SUMMERLAND has not been far behind in all four starts and could make the money again.

Look for improvement from (5) LIBECCIO.

Watch newcomer (6) RIVER ROMEO.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) WALALA WASALA was runner-up in her last two starts. She should make a bold bid.

(1) MANDALAY finished third in his last three starts. With a 4kg apprentice claim, he should make a race of it.

(7) ROSE VELVET found problems last time and could make the tierce.

(8) SECOND BREATH is looking for the minor money.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(1) TEAM GOLD was hampered when a beaten favourite last time and was promoted to second from offender (5) FAST LOVE. They renew rivalry and it could get close again.

(2) TUSCAN WINTER won well after a rest.

(3) TWICE AS SPLENDID is holding form. The extra distance should pose no problem.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(3) HALLOWEEN is holding form and could register a deserving second victory. She finished about four lengths ahead of (4) LAST SONG but is 1kg worse off. Last Song was slow to start. It could get closer.

(11) FASINADA dropped to a lot shorter distance last time and performed well. She could get into the mix.

(7) MEET THE CAPTAIN and (8) RED CARPET GIRL could place.

RACE 7 (2,600M)

(6) RULE BOOK has matured nicely and the further he travels the better it is. He could double-up over this track and trip.

(5) UN DEUX TROIS is yet to go this far but is honest.

(4) WHITE FANG needed his last run badly and will come on heaps.

(1) CAPTAIN CHORUS, (2) THE KOP, (3) AFRAAD, (7) ARYAAM and (9) ARLINGTON ACTION could make the minor money.

RACE 8 (2,600M)

(12) CAPE BOUQUET enjoyed this track and trip last time and could get into the action.

(11) ZAZU was just behind her and could challenge again.

(13) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY is trying the marathon distance again and, if covered until late, will finish off strongly.

(6) LAMBORGHREENI is coming off a maiden win and could improve more.

Stablemate (8) VICEROY is claiming 4kg and could steal it.