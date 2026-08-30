Hall of Famer Roger Federer’s career in numbers

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Roger Federer acknowledging the crowd after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Aug 29.

Following Roger Federer’s Hall of Fame induction on Aug 29, The Straits Times looks at some of the records achieved by the retired 20-time Grand Slam champion that still stand today.

0

He never retired from a match in his 24-year tennis career, completing all 1,526 singles matches and winning 1,251 of them.

40

The Swiss maestro strung together 40 consecutive match wins at two Grand Slam tournaments – Wimbledon (2003-2008) and the US Open (2004-2009).

36

He reached 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarter-finals, starting from the 2004 Wimbledon to the 2013 French Open.

23

He made 23 straight Major semi-finals, a run that began at the 2004 Wimbledon and lasted till the 2010 Australian Open.

10

He featured in 10 Grand Slam singles finals in a row, from the 2005 Wimbledon to the 2008 US Open.

4x3

For three seasons (2006, 2007 and 2009), Federer competed at all four Grand Slam finals – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Only Novak Djokovic has matched this feat (2015, 2021 and 2023).

5x2

Federer won five consecutive titles in two Major tournaments – Wimbledon (2003-2007) and the US Open (2004-2008).

14

His 14-year gap between his first and last Wimbledon title is a record at the All England Club.

237

He was the world No. 1 for a record 237 consecutive weeks, from Feb 2, 2004 to Aug 17, 2008. American Jimmy Connors has the next best run of 160 weeks (July 29, 1974 to Aug 22, 1977).