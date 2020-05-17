Gyms raring to get back in the game

After six weeks of struggles, gyms and fitness studios, which were forced to close from April 7 as part of circuit breaker measures, are hoping they can resume operations next month.

With the number of cases in the community falling, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Tuesday that Singapore is on track to easing some restrictions from June 1. However, he stressed on Friday that the country needs to reopen carefully and slowly, or chance a large spike in new cases.

All 10 gyms The Sunday Times spoke to, including global chain Fitness First, which has 19 clubs here, have turned to conducting workouts virtually through online platforms but such an approach is far less lucrative than in-person sessions.

Former national boxer Muhamad Ridhwan, who runs boxing gym Legends Fight Sport, said his coaching fees for personal training have dropped from $100 to $30 for an online session.

Level Gym, which has two branches in Telok Ayer and Robinson Road, has seen its pool of clients shrink significantly, with 250 out of its 350 active members stopping their memberships.

With revenues dropping by 70 per cent and a monthly rent of $30,000 per month to cover, founder and head coach Alex Salihin has had to implement pay cuts.

He said: "It's not easy as some people don't see the value of hiring a trainer online. I think it would take at least six months for my gym to start making money again."

Businesses like his and Mr Ridhwan's also have to compete with a plethora of training programmes available online for free.

To help them, national agency Sport Singapore last month launched the ActiveSG Circle, which is a virtual platform that connects private fitness instructors and freelancers with its 1.6 million ActiveSG members.

SportSG public relations deputy director S. Parameswaran said: "As we make the gradual return to a new normal, we must be prepared to make necessary adjustments.

"The Government will assess the situation and announce the progressive reopening of business and industry sectors, including gym operations, at an appropriate time."

Despite the uncertainty, many gyms are thinking ahead and setting up safe distancing protocols, temperature checks and arranging deep cleaning of their premises.

The Garage co-founder See Weejie said: "We believe the Government will adopt a more phase-like approach and gyms may be one of the last few businesses to reopen, so we are mentally prepared for that."

Some gyms are understandably hesitant.

Ms Victoria Martin-Tay, co-founder of Boom, which has two fitness and boxing studios in the Central Business District, said: "We have friends who are healthcare providers and are strapped and overwhelmed.

"We want to support them by doing the right thing. Even if they allow gyms to open from June 1, I don't think we, as a company, would be able to do that with peace of mind. We will be cautious of reopening."