Gymnastics-World Gymnastics defends lifting restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 19 - World Gymnastics on Tuesday defended its decision to lift all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes, stating the move is rooted in the principle of equal treatment and the "true spirit of sport".

The sport's governing body announced on Monday that athletes from both countries could return to international competitions under their national flags with immediate effect, reversing a suspension policy in place since March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Executive Committee's decision to lift all restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes is based on the principle of equal treatment for all athletes regardless of nationality," World Gymnastics said in a statement to Reuters.

"World Gymnastics firmly believes that sport and politics must remain separate and that unity and solidarity should prevail at all sporting events."

The federation added that competitions should serve as a "neutral platform that brings athletes and nations together in a spirit of fairness, mutual respect and solidarity."

The decision applies to all disciplines governed by the body, including artistic, rhythmic, acrobatic, and aerobic gymnastics, as well as trampolining.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus had been barred from international events until late 2024, when they were permitted to compete as neutral participants. The full reversal allows them to wear national colours and hear their anthems, matching recent moves by United World Wrestling and World Aquatics.

Russia has historically been a powerhouse in the sport, winning 10 medals overall at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics under the Russian Olympic Committee banner. REUTERS