Gymnastics: Tamara Ong wins gold in multi-national team event at Youth Olympics

SINGAPORE -Singapore gymnast Tamara Ong has won a gold medal at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games.

The Melbourne-based teenager was part of a 13-athlete squad, named Team Simone Biles Orange, that clinched the gold in the multi-discipline team event with 293 points from 21 exercises on Thursday night (Singapore time).

Team Max Whitlock Green (349 points) and Team Oksana Chusovitina Black (352 points) clinched silver and bronze respectively in a competition where teams were made up of athletes of different nationalities.

Tamara, 15, scored 38 points in the women's artistic discipline - she was 17th in the floor exercise, 21st in the balance beam, and did not make the cut for the vault and uneven bars segment.

Her team-mates Pham Nhu Phuong of Vietnam and Spain's Alba Petisco scored 48 and 40 points respectively in the same discipline.

The other disciplines were acrobatic, artistic - men, rhythmic, men's and women's trampoline, with 21 exercises in total.

However, medals from such mixed-nation events are not added to a country's overall medal tally at the Games.

Related Story YOG: Singapore athletes gear up for Buenos Aires by staying up past their bedtime

Meanwhile, Singapore's Jaslyn Hooi lost 21-11, 21-10 to China's Wang Zhiyi in the women's singles semi-final on Friday morning (Singapore time), and will play Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan for the bronze medal late on Friday night.

Hooi, 18, will also play for the mixed-nation team Zeta in the bronze-medal tie against Theta on early Saturday morning.