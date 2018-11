DOHA (AFP) - Simone Biles took her fourth gold medal, and shattered more records, at the world championships in Doha on Saturday (Nov 3) as she won the individual floor exercise.

The gold was her sixth medal of the week and her 14th world career gold overall.

The American becomes the first gymnast in three decades to win a medal at each event in which she competed and matches Svetlana Khorkina's women's world record of 20 career world championship medals.

