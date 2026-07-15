Gymnastics-Lee announces return to training: 'I know what I’m capable of'

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July 14 - Two-time Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Sunisa Lee announced her return to training on Tuesday two years before the Los Angeles Olympics.

Lee, who came back from two different types of kidney diseases to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics where she won three medals for the United States, posted a video on Instagram which she captioned: "I'm back."

“I know what I’m capable of,” the two-time Olympian said over a video that included highlights from her career. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. Back in the gym."

The video closed with a black screen and a line of text that read: “This is more than a comeback, stay tuned.”

In a post on X that included Lee's video, USA Gymnastics said: "The journey continues! Welcome back."

Lee became a household name at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she became the first Asian American woman to win the gold medal in the women's all-around event. She also won a bronze medal on the uneven bars and a silver medal in the team event.

She was diagnosed with two serious kidney diseases in 2023 and doctors told her she might not be able to compete again. Lee was on bed rest for weeks and took five months off from gymnastics as she experienced the side effects of medications used to treat her symptoms.

But Lee returned in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics where she earned three medals: the team gold medal, bronze in the all-around and bronze on the uneven bars. REUTERS