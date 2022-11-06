Gymnastics: China’s Wei Xiaoyuan retains bars title as McClenaghan wins Ireland’s first world gold

LIVERPOOL - China’s Wei Xiaoyuan retained the uneven bars title at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool on Saturday against a high-class field including Olympic champion Nina Derwael.

Many leading competitors had been absent when Wei, now 18, triumphed in Kitakyushu, Japan, last year.

But she proved that success was no fluke as she inflicted Belgian star Derwael’s first defeat at a World Championships since 2017.

Wei gave China their first women’s gold medal in Liverpool with a winning score of 14.966.

Shilese Jones of the United States, the all-around silver medallist, was second on 14.766 and Derwael third on 14.700.

“I am super happy, especially that I managed to stick my dismount today,” said Wei, 18. “Defending the title will boost my confidence for the whole of the Paris Olympic cycle. I have high hopes of winning gold again in Paris 2024.”

In the men’s competition, 23-year-old Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first world gymnastics gold by taking the pommel horse title three years after his bronze in Stuttgart.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “It has been a difficult year but I’m glad I could finish it off with my greatest achievement ever.”