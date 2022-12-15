Gymnastics: Bulgaria’s Olympic gold medallists want to inspire others

SINGAPORE – In the home of each member of the Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics team is a special place for the historic gold medal they won at the 2020 Olympic Games.

But over the past year, the precious medals owned by Simona Dyankova, Madlen Radukanova, Stefani Kiryakova, Laura Traets and Erika Zafirova have travelled the world with the quintet as they embark on their goal of inspiring the next generation of gymnasts.

Now retired, the group, who ended Russia’s 21-year stranglehold on the all-round event Olympic title in Tokyo, have been conducting classes and giving talks to aspiring gymnasts.

Their next stop is Singapore, where they are the guests-of-honour for the Dec 16-18 Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022 (SIRGC).

In a virtual interview, Kiryakova, 21, told The Straits Times: “If winning the Olympic gold was the goal then, inspiring others is the goal now because we all remember when we were kids and small gymnasts.

“It was really important for us to see the examples, the bigger gymnasts who go to competitions and win medals. We are proud to be in that role – it’s a big responsibility but we are happy to set those examples.”

Radukanova, 22, added: “When we see the little girls look at us with a sparkle in their eyes and want to take a photo with us, we are so happy to be an inspiration for them.”

The SIRGC is a collaboration between the Bianka Panova Academy, a sport and arts club led by Olympian and nine-time world champion Bianka Panova, and Sport Singapore (SportSG).

The event at the OCBC Arena will feature foreign gymnasts such as Israel’s Alona Tal Franco, who was part of the team who won gold at the 2022 European Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, and South Africa’s Dimitrova Stephanie, a member of the team who clinched silver at the 2022 African Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

Aside from inspiring young athletes, Dyankova hopes that the gymnasts can share the knowledge they have gained through these sessions.

The 28-year-old said: “Sport teaches us many things; it’s a model for the future. The biggest things are normally reached through suffering, but you don’t have to give up. And if you fall, you have to stand up, continue and try again.”

This was especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic when the team had to train separately in their homes for a few months.

Even when competitions resumed, including the delayed Tokyo Games, there was concern about catching the virus.

Traets, 24 said: “We have Covid tests before every competition and with the Olympics, we had Covid tests every single day. So the pressure was not just to get the gold medal and the expectations of the Bulgarian fans, but also not to get Covid.”