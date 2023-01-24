Gymnastics: Britain's Downie retires to prioritise mental health and happiness

LONDON – British gymnast Ellie Downie announced her retirement aged 23 “with a heavy heart” on Monday, saying it was time to prioritise her mental health and happiness after a tough few years.

Downie was the first Briton to win a major all-around title when she took European gold in 2017 and ends her career with 12 medals at world and European level.

She competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, along with older sister and 2019 world uneven bars silver medallist Becky, but in 2021 decided to take time out of the sport following the death of her brother Josh.

“To say it’s been a difficult decision is a massive understatement but, after a really tough last few years, I’ve made the decision to prioritise my mental health and happiness,” she said on Twitter.

Both sisters spoke out in 2020 about the emotional scars from their careers and said abusive behaviour in gymnastics training had become “ingrained” and “completely normalised”.