Gymnastics-Biles wins sixth all-around world championships title

Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 6, 2023 Shilese Jones of the U.S. in action on the floor during the women&#039;s individual all-around final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 6, 2023 Gold medalist Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the women&#039;s individual all-around final REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 6, 2023 Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the floor during the women&#039;s individual all-around final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 6, 2023 Simone Biles of the U.S. reacts after competing on the floor during the women&#039;s individual all-around final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gymnastics - 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium - October 6, 2023 Shilese Jones of the U.S. in action on the floor during the women&#039;s individual all-around final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

ANTWERP, Belgium - American Simone Biles won her sixth all-around title at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Friday.

Biles posted a total of 58.399 after a stellar performance on the vault, followed by a less impressive display on the bars before rallying on balance beam and while she stumbled on the floor exercise the American nailed her tumbling routine.

Biles, who won her first all-around world title as a 16-year-old in Antwerp a decade ago, has now claimed a total of 27 world medals -- including 21 golds -- having also led the U.S. women's team to a seventh consecutive title on Wednesday.

The former Olympic champion, who returned to international competition after a two-year hiatus from the sport to protect her mental health, now has five skills bearing her name, two on floor exercise, two on vault and one on balance beam.

Former world champion, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, was second with a total of 56.766 after a superb floor routine. American Shilese Jones completed the podium with a score of 56.332.

The apparatus finals start on Saturday. REUTERS

