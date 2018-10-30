Gymnastics: Biles helps US to women's world team gold

DOHA (AFP) - Simone Biles helped the United States women to victory in the team event on Tuesday (Oct 30) at the world gymnastics championships in Qatar.

In her first competition since the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, Biles led a strong US team, picking up her 11th world title at age 21.

The US team of Biles, Grace McCallum, Morgan Hurd, Riley McCusker and Kara Eaker collected 171.629 points, nine ahead of silver-medallist Russia on 162.863 points with China third on 162.396.

Biles is making her return to the world stage after deciding to take a year off in 2017 following her triumphant showing at the Rio Olympics, where she won four golds.

She is part of an exceptionally strong US unit who were clear favourites for team gold, as Biles is herself for several individual events.

Biles won golds at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 world championships, including two in the team event.

If she claims three gold medals in Doha it will make her the first gymnast, female or male, to win 13 world titles.