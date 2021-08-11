Gym goers return to mask-off workouts

There were happy, sweaty faces at gyms and fitness studios yesterday as these facilities were allowed to resume mask-off, high-intensity activities in groups of up to five after Covid-19 measures were eased.

As strenuous indoor exercise classes and activities were suspended when phase two (heightened alert) measures kicked in on July 22, marketing manager Teo Zhi Xian had to seek alternative workout options.

While the 30-year-old enjoyed home workouts during previous gym closures, she found them "quite dreadful" this time due to a lack of variety.

When the Government announced last week that fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to participate in such activities in groups of five from yesterday, she quickly secured a class slot at Division Athletics gym, which specialises in strength and conditioning.

"It all boils down to the community... It's a very no-airs atmosphere and we try to help one another as much as possible," said Ms Teo, who exercises six days a week.

The gym's co-director Alexandrew B. David said it has been "a bit of a roller coaster" as the outlet opened on June 28 but had to shut four weeks later owing to the measures.

Another fitness enthusiast who made a quick return to her regular haunt, the TFX gym at Pacific Plaza, was Ms Alvina Jouw, who does weight training four to five times a week.

Ms Jouw, who is self-employed, said: "It's better now because it is hard to breathe when you're doing weights training with masks."

Unvaccinated individuals who produce a negative virus test result and recovered Covid-19 patients can also take part in high-intensity activities. The pre-event test (PET) has to be taken in the past 24 hours before the class ends at a Ministry of Health-approved medical service provider.

Staff of the gyms that The Straits Times visited yesterday were seen checking with members for proof of full vaccination or negative PET before they were allowed to engage in mask-off activities.

True Group chief executive officer Ken Mok said the company, which operates 10 True Fitness and TFX gyms, will allow mask-off classes and activities only from Aug 15 as members had already purchased passes for its classes with mask-on exercises.

It will continue offering mask-on options for members who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated until measures are further relaxed.

But there was a slight hurdle for Body Fit Training Outram co-owner Farij Samsudi as he found out that unvaccinated instructors also have to take daily PETs at ministry-approved clinics before they are allowed to conduct classes in high-risk settings.

Out of its eight full-time and freelance instructors, five are fully vaccinated and he had thought that the rest could do daily fast and easy testing using self-test kits.

Mr Farij, 33, said: "It's been hectic but what's more important is that we're able to open and get the business going."