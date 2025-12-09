'Gutted' England paceman Wood ruled out of rest of Ashes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 9 - England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes following a recurrence of a left knee injury sustained during the first test in Perth.

Wood will return home ‍later ​this week to work on his rehabilitation and recovery, the ‍team said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Durham bowler's absence is a blow to an inexperienced England attack who were well ​handled by ​Australia's batters at the Gabba, where the hosts won by eight wickets.

Perth was Wood's first test in 15 months following a long period to rehabilitate the knee.

He said he was "gutted" in a ‍post on social media but would do all he could to return to the international arena.

"After extensive ​surgery and 7 long, hard months of ⁠work and rehab to get back into the test arena, my knee just hasn't held up," he wrote.

"None of us expected this. I came here with high expectations about making a big impact.

"I'm desperately disappointed that despite yet more ​injections and intensive medical treatment it has become clear that the flare up in my knee is worse than feared."

Wood ‌was ruled out on the same day ​Australia confirmed stalwart quick Josh Hazlewood would play no part in the Ashes following Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher has been added to England's squad and will link up with the group this week, having been in Australia with the England Lions.

Fisher played his one test during the 2022 tour of the West Indies.

England had Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson in their pace attack at the ‍Gabba, with all-rounder Ben Stokes offering a fourth seam option and Will Jacks providing part-time ​spin.

They struggled as Australia posted 511 in their reply to England's first innings 334, with the hosts' tailenders holding on ​for the better part of two sessions on day three.

Australia lead ‌the five-test series 2-0 and need only draw the third match in Adelaide starting December 17 to retain the urn. REUTERS